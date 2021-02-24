Jo Whiley shares update on sister's COVID battle after 'the worst week of our lives' The BBC Radio 2 presenter's sister was taken to hospital

Jo Whiley has told concerned social media followers that her sister Frances "would like to say a huge thank you" to everybody who has offered help and support her jo after she contracted coronavirus.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter's sister, who suffers with severe learning difficulties as a result of a rare genetic condition named Cri du Chat, was taken to hospital last week after an outbreak at her Northamptonshire care home.

On Tuesday, Jo revealed her family went from discussing palliative care to "drinking cups of tea" with her sister.

"First of all, Frances would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who has helped her, especially the amazing doctors and nurses of the NHS, and her many MANY well-wishers," the 55-year-old tweeted.

"It's hard to believe we’ve gone from discussing palliative care on Friday night to sitting on her favourite bench drinking cups of tea. It doesn’t end here though. Any LD carer will know have someone with demanding needs relying on you to keep them alive 24/7." [sic]

Jo Whiley shared this post of her sister Frances

She added: "I hope the vaccine is reaching more and more of those with Learning Disabilities. Not everyone has been as lucky as us. So many have died or are suffering from long Covid because they were simply not protected. We need to show them that they are not forgotten and we care.

"Covid has brought with it further complications. We're now dealing with worrying diabetes and high blood pressure issues and my parents are exhausted beyond belief. It's so hard observing from behind a visor and mask, helpless doesn't cover it."

The radio presenter has been vocal about her sister's COVID battle

On Sunday, during an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show, Jo had described the past few days as the "worst week" of her family's life. "It's been the worst week of our lives without a shadow of a doubt," she said. "It's been awful, absolutely awful. My parents, I don't think, have slept for days, but we are really fortunate because they've allowed my mum and dad to be with her."

The radio star continued: "The idea of Frances having to do this on her own is unthinkable. And actually, people couldn't cope with Frances. When she was admitted to hospital, she was so terrified, that she rampaged through the hospital and security guards had to restrain her."

