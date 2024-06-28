Meet Jo Whiley's music executive husband of 30 years and lookalike kids

Jo Whiley is back on our screens as one of the main presenters of the BBC's Glastonbury coverage. The radio DJ and television presenter is a familiar face on our screens and a well-known voice in our ears thanks to her long-standing broadcasting career. But how much do you know about her home life?

Meet the star's music executive husband and their four children below.

Jo Whiley's husband of 30 years Steve

Since 1991, Jo has been married to music executive and band manager Steve Morton, whom she first met after he booked a band onto one of her radio shows.

© @jowhiley/Instagram Jo and Steve have been married since 1991

While Jo and Steve love spending time with each other and have a lot of common interests, the radio star thinks it's "healthy that we are not in each other's pockets all the time".

"We are fortunate that we still find the same things interesting and funny and we have very similar backgrounds," she told The Telegraph. "We do genuinely enjoy each other's company, so on a Friday night if we haven’t seen much of each other in the week, it’s great to sit on this settee here, with a glass of vodka, watching Queer Eye or some stupid quiz show and just catching up. We like the same music, stupid games, and fancy dress parties."

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Steve is a music executive and a band manager

Jo's home life with four children

When she's not hosting her BBC Radio 2 show, Jo can be found at home in her converted barn in Northamptonshire with Steve. The couple share four children: India, Jude, Cassius, and Coco.

While India, who is a food stylist, was born in 1991, the couple's youngest child Coco came along in 2008.

© @jowhiley/Instagram Jo and Steve's four children, Coco, India, Jude, and Cassius

"Being a parent to four kids of such diverse ages is fantastic," Jo told The Times in 2022. "India and I were watching TV when I started having contractions with Coco. She timed them and held my hand through the delivery before Steve, who was working in Brighton, was able to arrive."

Like their mum, Jo's children enjoy being active, with India and Cassius joining their parents in running a half marathon in 2018, while the whole family share a love of wakeboarding. "We spend every opportunity on the boat," Jo told The Times in 2013.

© @jowhiley/Instagram Jo often shares photos of her family on Instagram

With Coco now a teenager, Jo is preparing to become an empty-nester. "People often say they don't know what to do with themselves when their kids leave home and I really relate to that," the presenter told Good Housekeeping Magazine last year.

"It's daunting when you suddenly have more time on your hands. It's easy to feel panic-stricken about who you are, what on earth you're going to do with yourself," she continued. "But it's a chance to go out there and have a new lease of life; to have independence and enjoy yourself, which is very empowering."