Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally announced the name of their daughter, almost three months after they welcomed the newborn.

Machine, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to Instagram to share the news after keeping her name under wraps while the duo learned to navigate this time together in private.

To see Colson's sweet announcement, watch below...

WATCH: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reveal unusual baby name in surprise announcement

New life

© Instagram Colson revealed that their baby's name is Saga

"Saga Blade Fox-Baker," the rapper wrote in the caption, alongside a burning heart emoji. "Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox." He posted a video of himself playing the ukulele softly for his daughter, while she sat out of frame and listened to her father's music.

Colson and Megan revealed that she had given birth in March with a photo of baby Saga's tiny hands holding his, along with the caption: "She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed 3/27/25."

Both stars are already parents, with Megan welcoming Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Colson became a dad in 2009 when his daughter Casie was born.

Family feud

© Getty Colson and Brian battled it out on social media

Colson and Brian were engaged in a messy social media feud just days before Saga was born, after the Beverly Hills 90210 actor spoke to TMZ about his ex-wife's split from the rapper.

"I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That's a shame," he said. "I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited [about the baby]. And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

Brian then publicly shared a message that Colson had sent him in response, which read: "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS…Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public. You chose the wrong one to [expletive] with mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials."

Ups and downs

© Penske Media via Getty Images They first met in 2020 and began dating later that year

Megan and Colson first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and began dating months later, after she and Brian called it quits on their 10-year marriage.

Their relationship has been tumultuous ever since, with the pair getting engaged and breaking up several times. They announced that they were expecting a baby together in November 2024, using lyrics from Colson's song about the miscarriage they suffered in 2023. "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she wrote.

The Transformers star opened up about the traumatic experience of losing her baby on Good Morning America, sharing that she "had never been through anything like that before in my life".

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 Megan and Colson suffered a miscarriage in 2023

"I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart," she explained. "Trying to navigate, 'What does this mean', and 'Why did this happen?'"

Megan shared a photo from the early days of her pregnancy in an Instagram post in May, revealing that she had no idea at the time the snap was taken that she was expecting.

"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she wrote. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power."