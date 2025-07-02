Ginger Zee addresses leaving Good Morning America after fan speculation

Ginger Zee has silenced the whispers – she finally spoke out on the speculation surrounding her future at Good Morning America.

The news anchor opened up about her career at ABC as she took to Instagram on Tuesday with a Q&A session. "So many rumors about you. Any of them true? Ie: you're pregnant or your marriage is over," asked one fan.

© Instagram Ginger took to Instagram for a Q&A session

"These Facebook stories are straight LIBEL. I'm not pregnant, not leaving GMA, and @benaarontv and I are super," replied Ginger.

"Unfortunately these AI accounts must get money from spreading lies? Please not – if it's not from me, it's not true."

© GC Images Ginger addresses leaving GMA

Ginger's response comes after it was revealed that Good Morning America would be commemorating 50 years on the air with a brand new show. As reported by Deadline, GMA will celebrate its own anniversary, along with the 250th anniversary of the United States of America itself, with a new yearlong series titled 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful.

Running through July 2026, the new series will showcase ABC and GMA anchors as they highlight a different state each week. The show will "spotlight the people, places, and spirit that define each state."

"Each week will feature a new state, following the order in which they joined the U.S., to highlight a local changemaker and showcase the state's unique culture, history, traditions and landmarks."

© Getty Images Ginger will report on the lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

It seems Ginger isn't flying the ABC show anytime soon as she is set to report on the lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 3. "I can't think of a better way to kick off this journey than in Delaware, our very first state," she shared with the publication.

"Meeting the Rehoboth Beach lifeguards and seeing their commitment to community and safety perfectly captures the spirit of what this series is all about, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend."

New studio

The celebration comes after Good Morning America traded their Times Square home for a brand new luxury studio owned by Disney in Hudson Square on June 16.

Ginger addressed the big move in her social media Q&A. "How's the new studio," asked a fan.

© ABC via Getty Images GMA has moved to a new studio

"LOVE IT! Energy is so good," responded the news anchor.

The meteorologist also replied to a fan asking about her upcoming travel plans. "Will you be appearing on GMA3 a few times a week when you're not travelling," they penned.

"Yes!" responded Ginger.

Away from the spotlight, Ginger shares two sons, Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven, with her husband Ben Aaron.