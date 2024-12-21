GMA star Ginger Zee announces 'hiatus' which sparks major fan response

As the Christmas period closes in, our favourite daytime television stars are getting ready for a well-deserved break. Good Morning America's beloved meteorologist Ginger Zee will not just be taking some time with her family, but she announced she'd be taking a 'social hiatus'.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to announce she was "going to take a social hiatus", encouraging fans to "ask me anything," which her followers certainly obliged.

One person asked: "How long is this Hiatus? No post at all? Will miss you," to which she teased would be "probably until 2025" with a wink face emoji.

Another fan added: "Are you off gma next week?" Ginger confirmed she would be, as she was "taking time with family," thanking Greg Dutra, Brittany Bell, and Dani Beckstrom for "helping out" over the period, making it clear who her replacements would be.

The star also responded to more personal questions about her mental health, specifically asking how she keeps "in check during this time of the year."

Ginger confessed she actually "had a dip last week" and had a check list to get herself back on track. Her first rule was to "identify it, say it out loud." She would then "tell someone in my circle," before opting for "consistent therapy, meditation and gratitude practice." Her final rule was to repeat the phrase: "it's temporary."

WATCH: Ginger Zee breaks down in tears as she opens up about her mental health struggles

This isn't the first time the star has opened up about her mental health with fans, as she told People she was diagnosed with depression at 21.

"In my darkest times personally, as my career was ramping up and everything was going, running was the therapy I didn't realize I had," She said. "A lot of times it broke isolation or it gave me the natural dopamine hit or whatever it was that I didn't realize I needed more than anything."

"I wasn't in a place — because I didn't have the proper diagnosis until about 11 years ago — to really heal, but I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times."

The meteorologist keeps it candid with her fans, although it's no surprise that this festive season she wants to keep it cozy and intimate with her husband Ben Aaron and their sons Adrian and Miles.

The couple said "I do" in a beachside ceremony on Lake Michigan on June 7, 2014, meaning earlier this year they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Their son Adrian recently turned nine years old, while Miles is four.