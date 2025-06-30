Good Morning America will mark a major milestone later this year — November 3, 2025 will commemorate 50 years on the air for the morning news show.

The ABC News show is one of the longest running morning shows in American television history (NBC's TODAY, at 73 years, is the longest), and is commemorating the occasion with a brand new show.

Per Deadline, GMA will celebrate its own 50th anniversary, plus the 250th anniversary of the United States of America itself, with a new yearlong series titled 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful.

© ABC GMA will be celebrating 50 years on the air later this year

The new series will feature a variety of ABC and GMA anchors spotlighting each state in the country every week until July 2026. The intention is to "spotlight the people, places, and spirit that define each state."

The report further says of the show: Each week will feature a new state, following the order in which they joined the U.S., to highlight a local changemaker and showcase the state's unique culture, history, traditions and landmarks."

The show kicks off on July 3 from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the first state to join the Union which also happens to be the site of former United States President Joe Biden's primary beach home.

© ABC via Getty Images Ginger Zee will be the first of ABC's anchors to lead "50 States in 50 Weeks"

GMA's senior executive producer Simone Swink shared a statement with the publication, which read: "This series is a chance for us to explore the country and share stories that reflect the heart of each state."

"We're looking forward to meeting people, highlighting what makes each state special, and proudly keeping the 'A' in 'GMA.'"

Leading the charge on week one will be none other than the show's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, who will helm a story spotlighting the lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach.

"I can't think of a better way to kick off this journey than in Delaware, our very first state," Ginger, 44, shared with the outlet. "Meeting the Rehoboth Beach lifeguards and seeing their commitment to community and safety perfectly captures the spirit of what this series is all about, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend."

2025 has already been quite transformative for the show, which recently began filming from its brand new studio in Hudson Square starting June 16, Disney's new headquarters, leaving their Times Square home behind after several decades.

Ginger, the head of ABC's weather and climate department, looked back on her own first days in the studio in 2011, proudly dubbing it an "honor" while speaking with ABC News.

© Getty Images The show moved to a brand new studio earlier this month, leaving behind their famed Times Square home

"I am this woman who grew up on a small farm, rural Michigan, suburban at best in some places, and to be working and that this was going to be my temporary home really meant something to me," she noted with pride.

Her co-anchor Michael Strahan also recalled feeling "overwhelmed" at first by the bright lights of the Times Square studio when he first joined full-time in 2016. "The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind." Catch a glimpse of the new studio in the video below...