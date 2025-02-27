GMA's Ginger Zee shares ultimate 'surprise' — and her husband's response is priceless

Good Morning America's beloved meteorologist Ginger Zee received a special 'surprise' from her son Miles on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a photograph of her computer screen that had the words "I have the best mom ever" typed on it. The sweet note was a surprise message from the TV anchor's seven-year-old son.

Ginger captioned the post: "Was having an eh morning. Got to my computer at home to do some more work and this was on my screen. My first surprise message from Miles. They never use computers at home but yesterday he asked if he could practice typing so I set him up and forgot about it. Mood officially shifted. One little note can change someone else’s day — never forget that!."

The ABC regular's husband Ben Aaron was quick to flock to the comment section with a hilarious joke. The Crazy Talk alum penned: "I wrote this."

Ginger's fans also ushered to the post to praise Miles' sweet nature. One follower wrote: "I have two little boys too. The way little boys love their mama is unmatched. You’re a great mom, Ginger."

Another user added: "That’s awesome! Miles you do have a wonderful mom!"

A third follower penned: "Your boys are grateful to have an amazing mom."

Ginger and Ben tied the knot back in 2014 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in June last year. The couple met two years prior at a SoulCycle charity event.

Discussing their first meeting, Ben said: "There is no way on Earth I wanted to be just friends with this girl, so I asked her out."

In an interview with People, the meteorologist gushed over her husband. She said: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life."

The couple share two sonss, Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven. Ginger opened up to HELLO! in 2022 about the importance of raising her sons to be environmentally conscious.

"We talk about it every single day - my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from. The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five," she said.

She continued: "We make lots of choices like that—what containers our toothpaste is in, and making sure our hand soap is dissolvable. I would always encourage people to eliminate single use plastic, and use companies thinking about their packaging. I am a very annoying person when I go to the grocery store, to be honest.

"Right now we are working on rewilding our yard because green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals."