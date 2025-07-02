Ginger Zee reveals her sons are following in her footsteps in unexpected admission

Ginger Zee is raising her sons to be budding meteorologists just like her, as she revealed in an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America star took to social media to answer several pressing questions from her devoted fans, and shared rare insight into her sons' love of weather forecasting in the process.

Starting them young

© Instagram Ginger's sons are budding meteorologists

"Have your boys shown any interest in the weather?" one commenter asked, to which Ginger responded: "They both LOVE to read radar and forecast storm timing!"

She shares Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven, with her husband Ben Aaron, and is raising her children to be environmentally conscious just like her.

"We talk about it every single day — my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from," she told HELLO! "The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five."

© GC Images The star is teaching her kids to be environmentally conscious

"We make lots of choices like that — what containers our toothpaste is in, and making sure our hand soap is dissolvable," she continued.

"I would always encourage people to eliminate single-use plastic and use companies thinking about their packaging. I am a very annoying person when I go to the grocery store, to be honest."

Ginger added: "Right now we are working on rewilding our yard because green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals."

The online age

© Instagram Ginger has chosen to hide her children's faces on social media

The proud mom is also conscious about protecting her boys in the online sphere, and opts to obscure their faces on social media. She revealed in a 2024 Instagram post that they had "stopped sharing [their faces] about a year and a half ago" after she and Aaron discussed the matter and "realized it's just not at all what we want to do."

"The fear of AI is our main reason," she continued. "It was never their choice and feels really exploitive these days."

"People exploit their kids for likes and comments," Ben added in the comments section, noting, "We didn't want to be those people."

Working mom

© Instagram She shares her sons with her husband Ben Aaron

Ginger first joined GMA in 2011 and became their chief meteorologist in 2013. She has been open about the challenges of working full-time and raising her sons, with the 44-year-old taking to X in 2022 to share an example of her chaotic mornings.

"Stressful morning w/ childcare falling through, having to run out and grab kids from my husband who had to bring them into work," she wrote. "So grateful I've practiced meditation to learn how to deal with these emotions."

© Instagram She has been a staple on the show since 2011

Despite the difficulties of being a working mom, Ginger shared that she couldn't be happier to be part of the hit morning show, which moved to a new studio recently.

"I am this woman who grew up on a small farm, rural Michigan, suburban at best in some places, and to be working and that this was going to be my temporary home really meant something to me," she told ABC News, adding that it was an honor to work for GMA.

