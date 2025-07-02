Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' look of love as they join stars for Day 3 of Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club once again transformed into a dazzling hotspot on Wednesday for day three of Wimbledon, as a whole host of stars descended upon the prestigious tournament.

Despite hints of classic British summer rain, celebrity guests braved the elements, making a truly grand entrance ahead of the thrilling on-court action.

From film stars to TV personalities and sporting legends, the famous faces arrived in their finest, adding an extra layer of glamour to the iconic grounds.

Among those hot-footing it to SW19 were Hollywood star Leslie Mann, actor Dominic Cooper, Olympian Tom Daley and musician Dave Grohl. They were joined by loved-up duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Keep scrolling to discover all of the famous faces that attended the annual tennis tournament on day 3…

1/ 6 © Getty Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships. They looked picture perfect, wearing Ralph Lauren.



2/ 6 © WireImage Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum have made their first public appearance together since he welcomed a baby daughter, born outside of his marriage.



3/ 6 © Getty Dominic Cooper looked smart in his pale blue suit.





4/ 6 © Getty Images for AELTC John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh posed for photos on Day 3.



5/ 6 © Getty Tom Daley was among the attendees on Wednesday.

6/ 6 © Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge took their seats in the Royal Box.

