Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' look of love as they join stars for Day 3 of Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club once again transformed into a dazzling hotspot on Wednesday for day three of Wimbledon, as a whole host of stars descended upon the prestigious tournament.
Despite hints of classic British summer rain, celebrity guests braved the elements, making a truly grand entrance ahead of the thrilling on-court action.
From film stars to TV personalities and sporting legends, the famous faces arrived in their finest, adding an extra layer of glamour to the iconic grounds.
Among those hot-footing it to SW19 were Hollywood star Leslie Mann, actor Dominic Cooper, Olympian Tom Daley and musician Dave Grohl. They were joined by loved-up duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Keep scrolling to discover all of the famous faces that attended the annual tennis tournament on day 3…
1/6
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships. They looked picture perfect, wearing Ralph Lauren.
2/6
Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum have made their first public appearance together since he welcomed a baby daughter, born outside of his marriage.
3/6
Dominic Cooper looked smart in his pale blue suit.
4/6
John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh posed for photos on Day 3.
5/6
Tom Daley was among the attendees on Wednesday.
6/6
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge took their seats in the Royal Box.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.
