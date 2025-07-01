Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer bring glamour courtside in their tennis whites on Day 2 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is officially in full swing for Day Two, and the court-side glamour is already reaching fever pitch! As the highly anticipated tournament continues its second day, famous faces are beginning to descend upon SW19, bringing their signature style to the iconic grounds.

Among the very first to arrive, making a beeline for Centre Court for another day of incredible tennis, were broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald, tennis matriarch Judy Murray, and Hollywood star Rebel Wilson.

But it was Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer who truly stole the spotlight in the Emirates x HELLO! suite. The fashionable nieces of Princess Diana joined an exclusive luncheon alongside the likes of Lauren Silverman, Vogue Williams, and Kelly Hoppen.

Guests enjoyed relaxed conversation, gourmet canapés and a front-row glimpse of the day's festivities before the matches began.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

All appeared to be in great spirits, eagerly anticipating a thrilling day of action as they prepared to watch top players like Jannik Sinner, Iga Świątek, and Coco Gauff take to the courts.

1/ 17 © Emirates Eliza and Amelia Spencer Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships. The two socialites looked in sync in their tennis whites. Eliza looked lovely in a white dress that cinched in at the waist, paired with summery wedges, while Amelia rocked a striped blue and white shirt and wide-legged trousers.

2/ 17 © Hoda Davaine/Emirates Lauren Silverman Lauren Silverman, a guest of Emirates, looked stylish as usual in a chic Ralph Lauren co-ord. "I love being at Wimbledon," she told HELLO!. "I enjoyed being in the Emirates x HELLO! suite last year so came back for more this year. I missed Emma Raducanu yesterday but so excited to see the action unfold today."



3/ 17 © Emirates Kelly Hoppen and the Marchioness of Bath Kelly Hoppen attended as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships. A keen tennis fan and follower, Kelly told HELLO!: "There's something so iconic about hearing the balls batted back and forth. It's such a wonderful place." Meanwhile, the Marchioness of Bath, HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large, told us about her fondest memories of Wimbledon and how the Princess of Wales is a sartorial "inspiration" when it comes to dressing impeccably for the tennis.



4/ 17 © Emirates Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally Podcast duo Vogue Williams and her My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Joanne McNally were a hoot to have in the Emirates suite. The pair told us about Vogue's daughter Gigi's new hobby that has left husband Spencer Matthews unimpressed.

5/ 17 © Emirates Jo Whiley Jo Whiley attended alongside her lookalike daughter Coco. When asked what Coco, 17, thought about her mum hosting the music event of the year, Jo said her children are just as seasoned at Glastonbury as she is. "My kids have gone to Glastonbury and we're really lucky they've gone since they were babies – it's kind of like it's their spiritual home, so I barely see them when I'm there as I'm working all the time,' she said.

6/ 17 © Emirates Honour Wainwright and her fiancé, Charlie Coleman The summer season couldn't be more exciting for Boodles heiress Honour Wainwright and her fiancé Charlie Coleman, who are set to tie the knot this August. Speaking at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the marketing director at the iconic luxury jeweller and the son of former tennis player Annabel Croft and her late husband Mel Coleman, exclusively revealed details about their big day - and special honeymoon.

7/ 17 Michelle Griffith-Robinson and Ateh Jewel, guests of Emirates, posed and smiled for the cameras ahead of today's action.



8/ 17 Adjoa Andoh appeared to be in great spirits as they joined in the festivities at Wimbledon.



9/ 17 Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his daughter Hermoine were also guests of Emirates.



10/ 17 © Emirates The Marchioness of Bath looked stunning in her chic all-white ensemble.



11/ 17 © Getty Rebel Wilson seen on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.



12/ 17 © Getty Cate Blanchett was seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles first round match between Barbora Krejcikova and Alexandra Eala.



13/ 17 © Getty Judy Murray looked lovely in yellow.



14/ 17 © Getty Sir Trevor McDonald looked happy to be there.

15/ 17 © Getty Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire made a rare appearance with her husband Peter Salmon.





16/ 17 © Getty Russell Crowe was also among the famous faces in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

17/ 17 © Getty Lord Frederick Windsor was among the attendees on Tuesday.



While this marks the first 14-day tournament without former champion Andy Murray following his retirement last year, Great British favourites like Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper are certainly ones to watch as the competition heats up.

Returning champions and fan favourites, including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Britain's own rising star Katie Boulter, are all hoping to make their mark on the grass this year.

However, Day One saw a tougher start for some British hopes, with both Heather Watson and Johannus Monday exiting the tournament in the first round.