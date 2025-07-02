All the celeb Wimbledon outfits you can actually shop from the high street

It might not be my official title, but I'm a self appointed Wimbledon fashion investigator - as in, I am closely monitoring what the celebrities and royals at Wimbledon are wearing because honestly, it's always a chic affair.

This year will be no different, and day one has already proven that those heading to SW19 have upped the style ante. We're talking on-trend white dresses, vintage-inspired two pieces and high street suits - yes, I did say high street.

Because Wimbledon isn't necessarily the place to be wearing bespoke or super luxe designer garb. It can be, if your budget allows, but there's plenty of Wimbledon fashion inspiration that's come straight from the high street.

Don't worry if Wimbledon isn't on your calendar for 2025. These celebrity outfits will serve as the best summer inspiration for those slightly more swanky affairs you'll no doubt be attending over the summer and early autumn - or even just a BBQ with the school mums.

What I love is that many of those attending are finding hidden gems on the high street to wear, adding slightly more luxurious accessories (or not, as it's not always the case) to elevate their looks. I'll warn you, there's a lot of white so if you're not completely comfortable with an all-white outfit then adapt the look to suit you. Many of these white pieces come in different colours, or can be worn separately if all-white isn't an option you're willing to try.

I'll be updating this article daily to reflect the new outfits as the tournament heats up, including any royal Wimbledon outfits that can be bought from the high street for under £350. Let's see what high street and affordable celebrity outfits have graced SW19 so far...

Outfits you can shop from this year's famous Wimbledon line-up

© Getty Danielle Peazer's M&S viral dress Influencer Danielle Peazer snapped up this viral M&S dress for day two of Wimbledon. Her black and white maxi dress is so popular, it keeps selling out but its currently in stock in most sizes, for £79. It's such a classic print and shape, I'd shop before it's gone.

© Getty Lucy Gaskell's floral midi Actress Lucy Gaskell wore the sweetest Whistles Bloom Midi Dress, £109, to Wimbledon. I love the shape, with its fit and flare silhouette, high neck and did you notice the pockets?!

© Instagram Frankie Bridge's halter neck midi dress Frankie Bridge was one of the best dressed at Wimbledon on day one. The Loose Women presenter looked so chic in a tailored halterneck midi dress from Karen Millen, on sale for £149. I love how she styled it with a black belt, black shoes and glam sunnies - gorge!

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Rachel Stevens' M&S suit This is one seriously cool look. Palazzo M&S pants, a cropped M&S blazer and lace camisole - Rachel's looking so chic, I need to recreate! The whole outfit screams money, even though it's high street, and she topped it off with £24 Free People sunglasses and a Chanel handbag.

© Getty Images Dame Denise Lewis in baby blue florals Blue florals are one of my fave combinations, and Dame Denise Lewis wore a classic Rixo dress to Wimbledon. The £345 midi-length Rixo Evie Dress is a classic buy - it has sweet florals, ruffles and a flattering v-neck.

© Getty Ashley James in Nadine Merabi Ashley James absolutely brought it to Wimbledon - look at her stunning outfit! From the hat to the vintage-inspired dress, it was by far one of the most chic at day one. I tracked her dress down at Nadine Merabi, and it's on sale for £300. It comes in other colours too, including blue and pink. Note the exaggerated fit and flare shape. J'adore!

© Getty Sarah Ferguson's green gown Sarah, Duchess of York took in the Championships with daughter Princess Beatrice, and was absolutely striking in a statement ME+EM dress. Called the Jacquard Rich Floral Print Maxi Dress, it's one of the priciest dresses in our Wimbledon edit at £350 but so worth it from the silk material to the intricate detail.

© WireImage Angela Scanlon's luxe co-ord Angela Scanlon's silk PJ look was a fan favourite. Her outfit was loose, airy and oh-so-cool with its strawberries and cream inspired pinstripes. It's actually a set from Serena Bute, with the shirt priced at £205 and the trousers £225. I'd wear it just as Angela has, with gold jewellery, pointed heels and sunglasses.