Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I spied all the celeb Wimbledon outfits you can actually shop - and they're less than £350
Subscribe
I spied all the celeb Wimbledon outfits you can actually shop - and they're less than £350
Wimbledon outfits Rachel Stevens, Frankie Bridge and Ashley James© Getty

All the celeb Wimbledon outfits you can actually shop from the high street

Wimbledon is a catwalk, non?

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It might not be my official title, but I'm a self appointed Wimbledon fashion investigator - as in, I am closely monitoring what the celebrities and royals at Wimbledon are wearing because honestly, it's always a chic affair.

This year will be no different, and day one has already proven that those heading to SW19 have upped the style ante. We're talking on-trend white dresses, vintage-inspired two pieces and high street suits - yes, I did say high street.

Because Wimbledon isn't necessarily the place to be wearing bespoke or super luxe designer garb. It can be, if your budget allows, but there's plenty of Wimbledon fashion inspiration that's come straight from the high street. 

Don't worry if Wimbledon isn't on your calendar for 2025. These celebrity outfits will serve as the best summer inspiration for those slightly more swanky affairs you'll no doubt be attending over the summer and early autumn - or even just a BBQ with the school mums.

What I love is that many of those attending are finding hidden gems on the high street to wear, adding slightly more luxurious accessories (or not, as it's not always the case) to elevate their looks. I'll warn you, there's a lot of white so if you're not completely comfortable with an all-white outfit then adapt the look to suit you. Many of these white pieces come in different colours, or can be worn separately if all-white isn't an option you're willing to try.

I'll be updating this article daily to reflect the new outfits as the tournament heats up, including any royal Wimbledon outfits that can be bought from the high street for under £350. Let's see what high street and affordable celebrity outfits have graced SW19 so far...

Outfits you can shop from this year's famous Wimbledon line-up

Danielle Peazer M&S dress at Wimbledon© Getty

Danielle Peazer's M&S viral dress

Influencer Danielle Peazer snapped up this viral M&S dress for day two of Wimbledon.

Her black and white maxi dress is so popular, it keeps selling out but its currently in stock in most sizes, for £79. It's such a classic print and shape, I'd shop before it's gone.

Lucy Gaskell Wimbledon© Getty

Lucy Gaskell's floral midi

Actress Lucy Gaskell wore the sweetest Whistles Bloom Midi Dress, £109, to Wimbledon. I love the shape, with its fit and flare silhouette, high neck and did you notice the pockets?!

Frankie Bridge at Wimbledon wearing Karen Millen © Instagram

Frankie Bridge's halter neck midi dress

Frankie Bridge was one of the best dressed at Wimbledon on day one. The Loose Women presenter looked so chic in a tailored halterneck midi dress from Karen Millen, on sale for £149. I love how she styled it with a black belt, black shoes and glam sunnies - gorge!

Rachel Stevens © Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Rachel Stevens' M&S suit

This is one seriously cool look. Palazzo M&S pants, a cropped M&S blazer and lace camisole - Rachel's looking so chic, I need to recreate!

The whole outfit screams money, even though it's high street, and she topped it off with £24 Free People sunglasses and a Chanel handbag.

dame denise lewis at wimbledon in blue dress© Getty Images

Dame Denise Lewis in baby blue florals

Blue florals are one of my fave combinations, and Dame Denise Lewis wore a classic Rixo dress to Wimbledon. The £345 midi-length Rixo Evie Dress is a classic buy - it has sweet florals, ruffles and a flattering v-neck.

Ashley James at Wimbledon© Getty

Ashley James in Nadine Merabi

Ashley James absolutely brought it to Wimbledon - look at her stunning outfit! From the hat to the vintage-inspired dress, it was by far one of the most chic at day one. I tracked her dress down at Nadine Merabi, and it's on sale for £300. It comes in other colours too, including blue and pink.

Note the exaggerated fit and flare shape. J'adore!

Sarah Ferguson at Wimbledon© Getty

Sarah Ferguson's green gown

Sarah, Duchess of York took in the Championships with daughter Princess Beatrice, and was absolutely striking in a statement ME+EM dress.

Called the Jacquard Rich Floral Print Maxi Dress, it's one of the priciest dresses in our Wimbledon edit at £350 but so worth it from the silk material to the intricate detail.

Angela Scanlon attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England.© WireImage

Angela Scanlon's luxe co-ord

Angela Scanlon's silk PJ look was a fan favourite. Her outfit was loose, airy and oh-so-cool with its strawberries and cream inspired pinstripes.

It's actually a set from Serena Bute, with the shirt priced at £205 and the trousers £225. I'd wear it just as Angela has, with gold jewellery, pointed heels and sunglasses.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More