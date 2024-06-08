Missed out on Wimbledon tickets? Check out these must-see UK tennis tournaments

The British summer is upon us, which can only mean one thing - the grass court season is in full swing! With the first Surbiton Trophy kicking off this week, tennis fans are counting down the days till they can watch the likes of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The SW19 tournament is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious tennis competitions in the world, with many legends dreaming of lifting that championship trophy. Securing tickets here is no easy feat; much like Glastonbury, they sell out like hotcakes months in advance. However, there are many other exciting events around the UK that tennis fans can enjoy.

Here's a guide to some of the best alternative tennis tournaments that offer unique experiences and thrilling matches. From Boodles Tennis to Queen's, take your pick…

Lexus Surbiton Trophy

The Lexus Surbiton Trophy is a key event on the ATP Challenger and ITF Women's Circuit, held at the Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club in London. This tournament is an excellent opportunity to see rising stars and seasoned professionals in a more intimate setting. The grass-court event is a great warm-up for players ahead of the main grass-court season.

Sarah Beth Grey and Dan Evans were among the players this year. Last year, Andy Murray was again triumphant with a victory at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy, where he was supported by his wife and children.

London, 2-9 June, lta.org.uk

Rothesay Nottingham Open

The Nottingham Open, also known as the Rothesay Open, is another important grass-court tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Featuring both ATP and WTA events, this tournament is held at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. It offers a mix of top-level tennis and a family-friendly environment, making it a great option for fans looking to enjoy a day out. Defending champion Katie Boulter is set to return to Nottingham to defend her title.

Nottingham, 8-16 June, lta.org.uk

Ilkley Trophy

The Ilkley Trophy, held in the picturesque town of Ilkley, West Yorkshire, is another popular grass-court tournament on the ATP Challenger and ITF Women’s Circuit. The event attracts a mix of up-and-coming talent and established players looking to fine-tune their game before Wimbledon. The tournament's scenic location and friendly atmosphere make it a delightful experience for tennis fans. Former Wimbledon semi-finalist and Paris Masters runner-up Denis Shapovalov will make an appearance along with No.37 Emil Ruusuvuori and Britain's Lily Miyazaki.

Bradford, 15-22 June, lta.org.uk

Queen's Club Championships (Cinch Championships)

The Queen's Club Championships, also known as the Cinch Championships, is one of the most prestigious grass-court tournaments outside of Wimbledon. Held annually in London, this ATP 500 event is a key warm-up for Wimbledon and attracts many of the world's top players. The tournament's intimate setting allows fans to get close to the action, and its long history and tradition make it a must-visit.

British No.1 Cameron Norrie will be joined by Jack Draper, Andy Murray and Dan Evans this summer. Other players to take part include Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

London, 17-23 June, lta.org.uk

The Boodles Tennis Challenge

This year, tennis fans will expect to watch the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz in action at the Boodles Tennis Challenge. Taking place just before Wimbledon, it provides players with a final opportunity to hone their grass-court game.

Stoke Park, 25-29 June, theboodles.com

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic is held at The Hurlingham Club, where tennis fans can enjoy an afternoon of world-class tennis from premium grandstand seats, with VIP hospitality. This six-day event in the lead-up to Wimbledon, will showcase some of the best names in tennis today including Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe.

London, 25-29 June, giorgioarmanitennisclassic.com

Eastbourne International

The Eastbourne International, held in the coastal town of Eastbourne, is a combined ATP and WTA event. The tournament's seaside location offers a charming backdrop, and the relaxed atmosphere makes it a favourite among both players and fans. World No.5 and WTA Finals runner-up Jessica Pegula is set to return to Eastbourne, as well as the in-form Danielle Collins, who has captured titles at the Miami Open and in Charleston this year.

Eastbourne, 22-29 June, lta.org.uk