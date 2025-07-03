Jack Draper's total body transformation - after cutting out the one thing that made him 'agitated'

British tennis hopeful Jack Draper made waves at Queen's earlier this summer and has now got his sights set on Wimbledon.

The Sutton-born athlete first rose to prominence back in 2018 when he turned pro. Since then, he's gone from strength to strength, securing several noteworthy victories.

He won the Stuttgart Open in June last year, reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the 2024 US Open, and nabbed the biggest prize in his career in March when he scooped his first ATP Masters title in Indian Wells.

© Getty Images Jack posing with his championship trophy after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

As with every top player, Jack, 23, has made several tweaks over the years to ensure he's in tip-top shape to battle it out on the courts.

Keep scrolling to find out about his incredible physical transformation…

Jack's physical transformation

Since turning pro, Jack has worked hard to improve his overall fitness. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I have felt better and better every Grand Slam I have played. Before I felt like my energy wasn't that strong, and I felt like I looked like a bit of a Ferrari, but I was a bit of a Toyota, like broke down quite easily.

© Getty Images Jack competing at the 2025 French Open

"Now I'm starting to feel generally stronger and confident in myself. I have always worked really hard off the court. I think it's helped me play more consistently on the tour."

When it comes to his training sessions, Jack follows a rigorous plan. As per ATP Tour's A Day in the Life YouTube video, he typically kicks off his day with strength and conditioning training, followed by weights. This is usually followed by a strength and endurance session outside, which includes running exercises. Beyond this, he also has regular physio appointments to stay injury free.

© Getty Images The British men's No. 1 during a practice session prior to The Championships

The British No. 1 has also paid more attention to his breathing. Earlier this year, Jack revealed that he'd been working closely with a breathing coach to tackle problems with his sinuses as well as anxiety. Sharing a glimpse inside the experience, Jack explained: "I was working a lot with a breathing coach and trying to understand that better. I've always had problems with my sinuses. So I think that's really helping."

He added: "I just think in general staying a lot calmer and just not being too uptight. I think that's helping me to go for longer."

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Diet changes

While Jack used to rely on caffeine to boost his energy, he made the decision to cut it out when it left him feeling "wired and agitated."

In a previous interview, he explained: "I used to take a lot of caffeine before I played, because I felt maybe sometimes with my emotions, I would feel tired before I played. The anxiety would shut me down, so my way of dealing with it was taking on a hell of a lot of caffeine.

© Getty Images The tennis star has cut out caffeine from his diet

"But I learnt that probably wasn't the best situation because I ended up becoming very wired and agitated, and I wasn't able to be present and focus on what is important. I think it was probably best that I cut it out of my life."

Despite cutting out alcohol and caffeine, Jack hasn't ruled out the odd takeaway. "Now it's more important for me to go back and just maybe have a Deliveroo in my hotel. I'm making a cup of tea in the room, watching a series, something that takes me away from the tennis world."

Braving the chill

Ice baths are beloved by many athletes for their ability to ease muscle aches, reduce inflammation and speed up recovery. Andy Murray is a huge fan, and it seems Jack has also jumped on the bandwagon.

© Instagram Andy Murray also used ice baths during training

In a previous interview, he said of his professional career: "I had to be a bit more lonely and make sure I'm doing all the right things for my warm-ups, my cooldowns, keeping my body fresh, my ice baths, my gym sessions. Since last year, I've definitely put my head down a lot more and just focused on myself and what's important to me.

"It's sometimes a bit of a lonely existence, being a top tennis player. You have just got to make many sacrifices."