Dan Evans' girlfriend he never mentions on social media

British Men's No.5 Dan Evans is making waves at Wimbledon! The tennis star has made it through to the second round and is now gearing up to play veteran sport's star Novak Djokovic in the second round.

In the first round, he defeated fellow Brit, Jay Clarke, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2. It's the first time he's made it to the second round since 2021.

Following his victory, he said: "I thought, when I was walking to court, that I haven't won here in a little bit. It was amazing. Really unfortunate to have to play Jay, two guys from the Midlands, I grew up with his sister and we went to the same academy together.

© James Marsh/Shutterstock Dan Evans during his first round match at Wimbledon this year

"Today meant everything. Wild card vs wild card but that was one of the top wins in my career."

As the athlete gears up for his second round, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Dan's private life away from the spotlight with his rarely seen girlfriend, Aleah.

© Getty Images The tennis star playing at Wimbledon in 2023

Who is Dan's girlfriend?

Dan and Aleah first crossed paths back in 2017, according to Tennisfansite.com. Although not much is known about their relationship, it's believed that the couple are living together in Cheltenham.

Sharing a glimpse into their routine, Dan previously told Gloucestershire Live: "It's easy to be around here (Cheltenham). It's got a good coffee shop which always helps. Aleah and I always look for one when I'm on tour."

© Getty Images Aleah at Wimbledon back in 2021

Although Dan is notoriously private about his relationship and rarely shares photos of the pair on Instagram, Aleah has been spotted supporting her beau courtside. She's previously attended some of his matches at Wimbledon, in addition to his stint at the Paris Olympics last year.

Beyond this, she has also supported the athlete at the Barcelona Open Blanc Sabadell, the 2023 United Cup, the Rolex Paris Masters in 2021, and the 2023 US Open.

© Getty Images Aleah cheering on Dan from the sidelines in 2020

During his pre-Wimbledon press conference, Dan appeared to make a rare comment about his personal life as he discussed the previous year.

"It's been awful basically," Dan admitted. "It's not… it's not the matches, it's uh… It's when you feel like you let people down, that's the tougher thing about it."

He continued: "I have no idea why I'm getting upset. But you go home to your wife and she travels. You see the kids – not my kids obviously – and (they ask), 'Did you win?' Just stupid things… you just feel a bit, you're not used to losing. That's probably more of the thing."