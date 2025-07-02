Inside Wimbledon 2025's prize money: How much do players get each round?

Tennis fans rejoice! Wimbledon made a triumphant return to SW19 on Monday, heralding the start of a strawberry-fuelled sporting extravaganza filled with nail-biting moments and a sprinkling of royalty.

The tournament already looks to be heating up following a series of notable upsets, including Coco Gauff's unexpected early departure in the first round.

As for British hopefuls, all eyes will be on the likes of Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu as they battle it out on the grass courts.

But how much do these players actually earn? Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the record Wimbledon £53.5 million prize fund to see how it's divvied up.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out for day one of Wimbledon

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

Both the Ladies' and Gentlemen's' prize pots are equal, and have been since 2007. This year, the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles Champions will each receive a whopping £3 million – an 11.1% increase from last year's pot of £2.7 million. The runners-up, meanwhile, will each earn a cool £1.52 million.

© Getty Images Serena Williams posing with her trophy in 2016

The Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles will receive £680,000 per pair, while the Mixed Doubles will take home £135,000.

Elsewhere, the champions of the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles and Quad Wheelchair Singles will scoop £68,000. There are Doubles for both Wheelchair competitions, with prize money sitting at £30,000 per pair.

How much do other players earn from Wimbledon?

Prize money is given out to every player who is competing at Wimbledon, even if they are unlucky enough to lose in the first round. In the men's and women's Singles events, the prize money awarded to players who only play in this round is still an impressive £66,000.

© Getty Images Novak Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon winner

For those who reach the second round, players are awarded £99,000; the third round awards £152,000; and the fourth, £240,000. Players who make the quarterfinals are awarded £400,000, and semi-finalists win £775,000.

In the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles, players who make it to the first round receive £16,500, those who reach the second round take home £26,000, players who make it to the third round net £43,750, quarter-finalists nab £87,500, semi-finalists win £174,00, and runners-up scoop £345,000.

© Getty Images Princess Kate presenting a trophy to Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova

In mixed doubles, the prize for the first round is £4,500, the second is £9,000, £17,500 for all quarter-finalists, £34,000 for semi-finalists, and £68,000 for the runners-up.

In all the Wheelchair Singles events, runners-up will receive £36,000, semi-finalists are paid £24,000, and quarter-finalists will scoop £16,250. There is also a first round in the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles competition, for which winners receive £10,750.

© Getty Images Britain's Alfie Hewett (L) and Gordon Reid pose with their trophy after beating Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito in 2023

As for the wheelchair doubles events, runners-up take home £15,000, and semi-finalists earn £9,000. The Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles competition, like the Singles, also includes a quarter-final round, with prize money sitting at £5,500.