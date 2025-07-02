Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Wimbledon 2025's prize money: How much do players get each round?
carlos alcaraz holding trophy at wimbledon in 2024© Getty Images

The tennis tournament was won by Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcijova last year

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Tennis fans rejoice! Wimbledon made a triumphant return to SW19 on Monday, heralding the start of a strawberry-fuelled sporting extravaganza filled with nail-biting moments and a sprinkling of royalty.

The tournament already looks to be heating up following a series of notable upsets, including Coco Gauff's unexpected early departure in the first round.

As for British hopefuls, all eyes will be on the likes of Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu as they battle it out on the grass courts.

But how much do these players actually earn? Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the record Wimbledon £53.5 million prize fund to see how it's divvied up.

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrive in the Royal Box © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out for day one of Wimbledon

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

Both the Ladies' and Gentlemen's' prize pots are equal, and have been since 2007. This year, the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles Champions will each receive a whopping £3 million – an 11.1% increase from last year's pot of £2.7 million. The runners-up, meanwhile, will each earn a cool £1.52 million.

serena williams holding wimbledon trophy in 2016 © Getty Images
Serena Williams posing with her trophy in 2016

The Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles will receive £680,000 per pair, while the Mixed Doubles will take home £135,000.

Elsewhere, the champions of the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles and Quad Wheelchair Singles will scoop £68,000. There are Doubles for both Wheelchair competitions, with prize money sitting at £30,000 per pair.

How much do other players earn from Wimbledon?

Prize money is given out to every player who is competing at Wimbledon, even if they are unlucky enough to lose in the first round. In the men's and women's Singles events, the prize money awarded to players who only play in this round is still an impressive £66,000.

Novak Djokovic kissing wimbledon trophy © Getty Images
Novak Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon winner

For those who reach the second round, players are awarded £99,000; the third round awards £152,000; and the fourth, £240,000. Players who make the quarterfinals are awarded £400,000, and semi-finalists win £775,000.

In the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Doubles, players who make it to the first round receive £16,500, those who reach the second round take home £26,000, players who make it to the third round net £43,750, quarter-finalists nab £87,500, semi-finalists win £174,00, and runners-up scoop £345,000.

Princess Kate presenting a trophy to Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova © Getty Images
Princess Kate presenting a trophy to Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova

In mixed doubles, the prize for the first round is £4,500, the second is £9,000, £17,500 for all quarter-finalists, £34,000 for semi-finalists, and £68,000 for the runners-up.

In all the Wheelchair Singles events, runners-up will receive £36,000, semi-finalists are paid £24,000, and quarter-finalists will scoop £16,250. There is also a first round in the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles competition, for which winners receive £10,750.

Britain's Alfie Hewett (L) and Gordon Reid pose with their trophy after beating Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito Oda during their men's wheelchair doubles final tennis match in 2023 © Getty Images
Britain's Alfie Hewett (L) and Gordon Reid pose with their trophy after beating Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito in 2023

As for the wheelchair doubles events, runners-up take home £15,000, and semi-finalists earn £9,000. The Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles competition, like the Singles, also includes a quarter-final round, with prize money sitting at £5,500.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

Read More