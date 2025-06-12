William Shatner's 'minimalist' LA home with live-in ex-wife that he rebuilt 4 times

William Shatner is a screen icon, so it's not surprising he has some wonderful properties under his belt.

Though he's fortunate to own more than one home, his property in Los Angeles that he's owned since the 1970s is his pride and joy.

And it seems William has poured his heart – and money – into the abode by rebuilding it four times.

William Shatner's LA pad he rebuilt four times

The Star Trek icon gave an interview last year in which he opened up about his property in Los Angeles. The 94-year-old explained how he came across the "beat up" house while jogging in the neighborhood in the 1970s, and it's been his main residence ever since.

© Alamy Stock Photo William Shatner's house is atop a hill overlooking San Fernando Valley

On sharing the surprising number of renovations the house has undergone, William told The Times last year: "I've rebuilt the house four times in four different styles. It's now modern, minimalist Spanish colonial.

"The house is tremendously bigger, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms. My favourite room in the house is my bathroom."

© Getty Images William Shatner and his former wife, Elizabeth, have reunited and live together at his home in Los Angeles

The star also explained how the house was once a one-room hunting cabin and is more than 100 years old. "I get to the front of the queue and I tell the real estate guy that I want to buy this property.

"I was told much later that the guy behind me also wanted to buy the place. The house and I were meant for each other."

© Getty Images William Shatner walking in New York City this week

William Shatner's living situation with his ex-wife

In 2024, William revealed to Parade that he had reunited with his fourth wife, Elizabeth Shatner, despite their split in 2019. When asked about the secret to his longevity and good health in his later years, he explained: "My little secret is I'm living with my former wife.

"We've, in effect, remarried. But we haven't done another ceremony. I've often heard about married couples being partners in life, and I think that's what Elizabeth and I have achieved. I think we're partners. We help each other with our lives."

© FilmMagic Actor William Shatner and his wife Elizabeth Shatner at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

William and Elizabeth separated and filed for divorce in 2019 and finalized in 2020. Three years later, however, he hinted at a reunion when describing his former wife as "the zest of life" in an interview with the Mirror.

The veteran actor's first wife was Gloria Rand, whom he wed in 1956; however, his wife left him 13 years later. William welcomed three daughters with Gloria, Leslie (born in 1958), Lisabeth (born in 1961) and Melanie (born in 1964).

© Getty Images William Shatner pictured with his second wife, Marcy Lafferty in 1980

His second wife was Marcy Lafferty, whom he married in 1973, but their relationship broke down in 1994. William's third marriage ended tragically when his wife of two years, Nerine Kidd, accidentally drowned after falling into their pool in 1999. The couple had been separated due to her addiction problems, but William was devastated by the loss.

The Boston Legal star then wed Elizabeth, a former horse trainer, in 2001.