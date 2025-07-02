When will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be sentenced and what is racketeering?

The Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial came to a close early Wednesday morning after three days of intense deliberation by the jury.

The rapper was in court on five counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial was emotional and heated, with testimonials from Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Casandra Venture, aka Cassie, and fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

© Getty Diddy's children often went to court to support their dad

Diddy was found "not guilty" on three counts: racketeering conspiracy, the sex trafficking of Cassie, and the sex trafficking of former girlfriend, "Jane," who alleged that Diddy ran "a criminal enterprise…engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, or kidnapping, arson, and other crimes."

Diddy was found "guilty" on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Mann Act is defined as: "a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of 'any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.'"

When will Diddy be sentenced?

© Getty Images Supporters of Diddy outside the courthouse

There's no news yet on how many years Diddy could spend in prison for his guilty charge of transportation to engage prostitution. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Sex trafficking and racketeering, which Diddy was not found guilty of, carry longer prison minimums.

After the verdict was announced, Diddy's defense asked that he be released from prison on a $1 million bond while he awaits sentencing. The prosecution opposed the request, but the decision lies with Judge Arun Subramanian, who will decide after 1 PM EST.

According to the Federal Defenders of New York, sentencing typically takes place 90 days after a guilty verdict. This means that Combs could be sentenced as soon as September 30, but his sentencing date has not been set.

What happens at sentencing?

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Subramanian will determine Diddy's punishment for his guilty charges. Combs and victims will be allowed to speak to the judge directly. Judge Subramanian can take those into consideration ahead of sentencing.

What is racketeering?

While Diddy was not found guilty of racketeering, it was the most serious of charges and carried a life sentence. Racketeering is the act of engaging in a pattern of illegal scheming and activity for profit.

Diddy was charged with racketeering because the prosecutors alleged he led a "criminal enterprise" involving sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, and obstruction of justice.

© Getty Diddy's son Christian did not take the stand

These charges fell under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which was passed in 1970 with the aim at combating organized crime like the Mafia.

According to the Department of Justice, when alleging racketeering, a prosecutor needs to show that the defendant: 1, agreed to commit the substantive racketeering offense through agreeing to participate in two racketeering acts, 2, knew the general status of the conspiracy, and 3, knew the conspiracy extended beyond the defendant's individual role.

Of course, after the jury's verdict, Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering.