Cassie Ventura goes into labor days after testifying against ex-partner Diddy

Cassie Ventura has reportedly gone into labor at New York City hospital's delivery unit. According to a source obtained by People, the 38-year-old is around eight and a half months pregnant and is expecting her third child with her husband, Alex Fine.

The news comes only two weeks after Cassie completed her four-day testimony in her ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial. The rapper, who pleads not guilty, has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

© Getty Images Cassie Ventura has gone into labor

During the trial, Cassie opened about her decade-long relationship with Diddy which involved alleged sexual and physical abuse. The former couple met in 2005 when Cassie was just 19-years-old and the rapper was 39-years-old. The pair were in a relationship from 2007 until 2018 during which Cassie released her eponymous album under Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records.

The singer married personal trainer Alex in August 2019 with an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Frankie, in December 2019, and their second daughter, Sunny, in March 2021.

Cassie married Alex in 2019

Cassie shared the exciting news that she is expecting her third child via Instagram back in February. The singer posted a carousel of black-and-white photographs of her cradling her baby bump.

The first snap captured Cassie lounging on a couch wearing an open shirt layered over a crop top and jeans. The couple's two daughters sat in front of their mom in adorable matching dresses. The following picture depicted Alex cradling his wife's blossoming bump in a close-up shot.

Cassie shared a special tribute to her husband on his birthday in March. "There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations. You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other," she penned.

Diddy case

© Getty Images Cassie and Diddy in 2006

Back in May last year, the star spoke out on social media following the release of video footage that captured Diddy allegedly attacking his former girlfriend. "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those who I have yet to meet," she started, adding: "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she declared, before recalling: "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, l am better today, but l will always be recovering from my past."

© Getty Images The former couple broke up in 2018

She continued: "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you," she concluded, and signed: "Love always, Cassie."