Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: jury reaches verdict on all counts — charges, sentencing details
The music mogul, also known as P Diddy, was in court on several lawsuits

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
34 minutes ago
After three days of deliberation, the jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial has reached a verdict on all five counts of the ongoing trial.

The music mogul was being charged on five counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Over 13 hours of deliberations later, the jury came back into the courtroom, following emotional testimonials from the likes of Kid Cudi and his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura aka "Cassie," 34 witnesses in total.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been on trial

Diddy was found "not guilty" on three of his counts, for the racketeering conspiracy, the sex trafficking of Cassie, and the sex trafficking of former girlfriend "Jane." The original indictment alleged that he ran a "criminal enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes."

However, he was pronounced "guilty" on the counts of the Mann Act transportation of his two former girlfriends, which is defined as "a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of 'any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.'" The producer's family members have actively been in court supporting him during the highly-publicized trial.

While we have no news so far on any prison time and sentencing, the transportation charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. However, the three "not guilty" charges would've been more serious crimes, with the sex trafficking charges carrying a minimum of 15 years in prison, while the racketeering conspiracy would've garnered a life sentence.

Sean's ex Cassie Ventura

The judge for the trial, Arun Subramaniam, later thanked the jurors for their service to the trial while advising them to be mindful of the immense media attention surrounding the case, even offering them the right to refuse interviews should they choose to do so.

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo asked the court to release his client from federal detention, where he has been since September 2024, and be released to his home in Miami, even offering a $1 million bond, although the prosecution asked for him to remain in custody until his sentencing.

Last year, the musician's homes were first raided by the FBI before he himself was arrested in the dead of night in Manhattan, later being denied a $50 million bail.

The jury came to a decision

At the time, his attorney released a statement that read: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney's Office."

However, he also added that the rapper "saw this coming," explaining that he had "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges." He asserts: "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

The rapper's children have been seen in court as well

He added: "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

