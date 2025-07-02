Cassie breaks silence following Diddy trial verdict

Cassie Ventura has issued a statement through her legal team in response to the news that her ex-boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was found not guilty of sex trafficking.

Following the verdict on July 2, the singer's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor released the comments through Us Weekly. "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution," read the statement.

© Getty Images The singer spoke out through her legal team

Douglas continued: "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."

The legal team added that the case "proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

© Getty Images Cassie and Diddy

Diddy was being charged on five counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following emotional testimonials from Kid Cudi and his ex-girlfriend Cassie, the jury reached a verdict on all five counts on July 2, 2025.

© Getty Images Cassie and her husband Alex Fine

Diddy was found "not guilty" on three of his counts, for the racketeering conspiracy, the sex trafficking of Cassie, and the sex trafficking of former girlfriend "Jane." The musician was determined "guilty" on the counts of the Mann Act transportation of his two former girlfriends – "a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of 'any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.'"

© Getty Images Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking

Each transportation charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors have requested that any potential sentences be served consecutively, which could result in Diddy facing up to 20 years behind bars.

Cassie testified against the rapper back in May and recalled numerous alleged incidents of physical and sexual abuse. The former couple met in 2005 when Cassie was just 19-years-old and the rapper was 39-years-old. The pair were in a relationship from 2007 until 2018.