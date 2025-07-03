Ozzy Osbourne's emotional goodbye to fans amid health battle

The Prince of Darkness is set to take his final bow on July 5. Ozzy Osbourne, 76, will perform his last-ever live show at Birmingham’s Villa Park, a poignant farewell titled Back to the Beginning, marking the end of an era for both the rock legend and the original Black Sabbath lineup.

The sold-out event, which will be livestreamed globally, reunites Ozzy with his bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the first time in two decades. It’s a full-circle moment in the city where heavy metal was born, and where four young men from Aston changed music history forever.

"It’s my final encore; it’s my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me," Ozzy shared ahead of the show. "It means everything. I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can’t quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed."

© Kevin Winter Ozzy Osbourne will perform his last-ever live show

A farewell years in the making

Ozzy’s decision to retire from live performances comes after a series of serious health battles. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, he has undergone multiple surgeries, including a fourth spinal operation in September 2023 following a fall in 2019 that exacerbated injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident. These procedures have significantly impacted his mobility, with Ozzy admitting earlier this year that he can no longer walk unaided.

Despite these challenges, Ozzy has been undergoing rigorous training in preparation for the concert. "I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got,” he revealed. "It’s endurance. The first thing that goes when you’re laid up is your stamina."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne

The singer is currently in strict training, which even sees his blood pressure being taken 15 times a day. He explained: "I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I’ve got this device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is."

Back to where it all began

The choice of venue for this historic concert is deeply personal. Villa Park, home to Aston Villa Football Club, is just a stone’s throw from Ozzy’s childhood home in Aston. "I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning," he said. "My memories of Villa Park when I was growing up were: Every Saturday when there was a match, I would go out with my friends and stand outside the Villa asking people for a shilling to watch their car."

© Michael Ochs Archives Photo of Ozzy Osbourne in his early years

The event’s title, Back to the Beginning, reflects not only the band’s roots but also their first gig in 1968 at The Crown pub in Birmingham, when they were still known as Earth. It’s a nod to the city that shaped them and the genre they pioneered.

A star-studded send-off

The concert promises to be one of the most significant events in rock history. Alongside Black Sabbath’s reunion, the lineup features an array of heavy metal and rock legends, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Additionally, a supergroup of musicians will perform, comprising Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jonathan Davis (Korn), and many more. Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello serves as the event’s musical director, with actor Jason Momoa hosting the all-day affair.

© L. Busacca Ozzy onstage in his earlier years

All proceeds from the concert will be shared equally among Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice, reflecting Ozzy’s commitment to giving back to the community that raised him.

A global audience

For fans unable to attend in person, the concert will be livestreamed globally, ensuring that Ozzy’s farewell reaches audiences worldwide. The livestream will begin at 3:00 PM BST, two hours after the in-person event starts, and will be available for 48 hours. Tickets for the livestream are available at backtothebeginning.com.

Ozzy admitted that a livestream wasn’t initially part of the plan. "We never meant to have a livestream; it wasn’t in our plan," he shared. “I was just surprised how many people we were contacted by to do one, and so it seemed a great chance for people who didn’t have the opportunity to get a ticket to be able to see the show."

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003

Looking ahead

While this concert marks the end of Ozzy’s live performances, he has no plans to retire from music entirely. "I still enjoy doing my own work. I also enjoy singing on other people’s work" he told Metal Hammer magazine. "For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me. It’s very important."

His last solo album, Patient Number 9, released in 2022, featured collaborations with a host of renowned artists, including his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

As Ozzy prepares to take the stage one final time, fans around the world are gearing up to celebrate the legacy of a man who has been at the forefront of heavy metal for over five decades. "It’s a goodbye as far as my live performances go, and what a way to go out," he reflected.