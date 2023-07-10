Ozzy Osbourne shares 'painful' health update as he cancels upcoming comeback

The Black Sabbath frontman was set to return to the stage after five years with an appearance at Power Trip

Ozzy Osbourne has put his music career first for decades, but these days, he needs to prioritize his health and wellbeing above all else.

The Black Sabbath frontman has been marred in recent years with various health setbacks, including multiple surgeries after a bad fall and a Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Though he has previously expressed his determination to continue to do what he loves most, perform on stage, on Monday he had a difficult update for fans who were hoping to see him at the Power Trip Festival, a rock music extravaganza hosted by Coachella founders Goldenvoice, which is set to feature iconic rock bands such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and others.

Though the festival is scheduled for October 6 to 8, on Monday, July 10, Ozzy revealed he had to make the "painful" decision to opt out of his appearance.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October."

He explained: "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

Though he maintained he was eager to make his long-awaited on-stage comeback, he said: "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He then revealed: "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly," before reassuring fans with: "They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

© Getty Ozzy last had a performance during the 2022 Super Bowl, though it was only a two-song set and NBC cut the broadcast

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," he added, before concluding with: "I love you all and I will see you soon."

His loyal fans were quick to express their sympathy and support, writing in the comments section under the post: "Everyone loves you my guy. Take care of yourself," and: "No need to apologize sir, you’ve provided many years of entertainment. Take care of yourself," as well as: "Health above all else, Ozz. Take all the time you need, we understand," plus another fan added: "Please don't apologize Ozzy, get well."

© Getty Sharon Osbourne gets emotional as husband Ozzy performs at the Super Bowl

Last year, when promoting his 13th solo studio album, Patient 9, in September, Ozzy expressed to People his commitment to returning to the stage.

"I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on," he said at the time, adding: "Survival is my legacy."

© Getty Ozzy with his daughter Kelly Osbourne at the 2020 Grammys; because of his Parkinson's, he needs a cane for walking

Though he acknowledged his past health issues "really messed me up," and confessed: "I've never been this laid up… I can't understand my luck," he insisted he wasn't retiring anytime soon.

"It's where I belong… The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life," he said.