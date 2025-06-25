Kelly Ripa gets herself into trouble on-air as she talks 'house arrest'

Kelly Ripa found herself in an awkward on-air moment during Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. The 54-year-old simply wanted to highlight a new device she’d been using to improve her sleep – until the conversation took a cheeky turn, courtesy of her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Anyway, I have that thing, the Apollo," shared Kelly.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host LIVE

"What is that?" asked her husband, before Kelly responded: "It’s the thing that you call my ankle monitor. It looks like an ankle monitor."

Mark cheekily quipped that his wife looks like she's "on house arrest" when wearing the nerve stimulator. Kelly didn't help matters after she explained how the device "vibrates" when in use.

© FilmMagic Kelly uses the device for better sleep

"The first time she came to bed with it, I’m like, oh. We’re playing this now," added Mark. The audience then bursted into laughter as the host continued the joke. "What did you do? Why are you on house arrest? You’re a bad, bad girl," said Mark.

Kelly, who was visibly embarrassed, then addressed the audience: "You’re all enablers, do not encourage this." The blonde beauty then went on to explain how the device works – though this only made things worse.

"Anyway, so I do put on the sleep setting and I don’t know what it does," she shared.

© ABC Mark made a cheeky joke on the show

"It’s the vibration, right?" added Mark.

Kelly continued: "It vibrates, it vibrates. And I know, now I’m making it sound even more pornographic."

The show's EP Michael Gelman chimed in on the conversation and shared that "it stimulates the vagus nerve".

"It puts me to sleep, like, quickly," added Kelly in an attempt to draw the conversation to a close.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

This isn't the first time the couple have turned an innocent conversation into a cheeky innuendo. Kelly and Mark revealed intimate details about their home life while interviewing actress Amanda Peet on the show in May.

Amanda admitted that she was feeling emotional about her eldest child, daughter Frances, 18, leaving home for college. "Let me just say this," responded Kelly. "The first one is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you're gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it’s just us.'"

"And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want," Kelly continued as Mark sat beside her, smiling. "Total freak show all the time," she added.