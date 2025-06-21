David Muir sends heartfelt message to Kelly Ripa's family on special day

David Muir and Kelly Ripa are longtime friends. And they have the social media receipts to prove it.

Kelly, who's married to Mark Consuelos, posted an adorable video to celebrate her daughter Lola's 24th birthday to Instagram. The video was a collage of throwback photos from Lola's life to Stevie Wonder's 'Isn't She Lovely.' The post got a lot of love.

The World News Tonight commented on the post with three hearts, showing his support to Kelly and her family.

© Instagram David shows love for Lola

Their longtime friendship

David and Kelly have been friends for years and support each other both professionally and personally. In 2022, Kelly called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes" after she published her book Live Wire.

During the summer, David stays with Kelly and Mark at their home in the Hamptons. On an appearance of Live With Kelly and Mark, she reflected: "I kind of miss our weekends together."

© Instagram David loves to celebrate his friend

David reminisced on their days by the pool and their many barbecues, which Kelly's son Joaquin especially loves.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly said. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

What David's up to

Last month, David placed his New York townhouse on the market this month. He listed the West Village home for $7.5 million.

He bought the townhouse for $4.2 million in 2013, the year he succeeded Diane Sawyer as the host of World News Tonight.

© Chance Yeh Kelly and David are the closest friends

The newly renovated, four-story property was built in 1877 and the listing says it's been brought completely up-to-date, "but keeping and restoring original details including hardware, flooring, fixtures and historic plaster medallions and moldings throughout."

It added: "The renovation maintains and respects the character of this remarkable home."

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who live in upstate New York, and he has spent the last couple of years turning it into the jaw-dropping property it is today.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his home.

© Instagram David always loved living upstate

David's personal life

David is a very private person. When he's not on screen, he loves to travel and spend time with his friends and family.

He loves to hang out with his parents, Pat and Ronald, his sister Rebecca, and his nieces and nephews.

David calls nieces and nephews his "squad" and calls himself a "proud uncle."