Kelly Ripa 'resents' husband Mark Consuelos in new confession: 'It's your fault'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may seem like the perfect couple, but even they have disagreements from time to time.

The talk show hosts discussed what the appropriate gap for couples with an age difference was on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, and revealed how their own six-month age gap affected their relationship

Marital spat

© ABC Kelly shared that she resented her husband for ageing slowly

"Every day that I wake up aging six months more than you," Kelly said on the show, while Mark chimed in, "It bothers you."

"It bothers me," she continued. "Like, I resent the fact that you just aren't aging. At all. In any way. Not even a little bit."

"I’m fine with it," her husband replied.

© Disney via Getty Images The couple share a six-month age gap

"It's your fault," she added. "He just now started to get three gray hairs and he's like, 'Can you see it? Can you see the gray hairs?'"

"If I plucked out my gray hairs, I'd be bald. Completely bald. Totally bald."

Tying the knot

© Disney General Entertainment Con They met on the set of All My Children in 1995

Kelly and Mark married in 1996, opting to elope in Las Vegas rather than celebrate with a big white wedding.

The mother of three opened up about their special day on the show, sharing that it was a "very normal, very regular wedding" despite the elopement.

"It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, 'Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'" she said.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark eloped in Vegas in 1996

"I don't think we would have made it to the wedding [if we didn't elope]," she added. "There would have been hard feelings and blame all over the place. And I can honestly say, we do not feel less married. As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we're still married."

The TV personality quipped that the bill for their nuptials only came to $179, in contrast to the thousands usually spent on a traditional wedding.

"$179 for a wedding, including airfare, cause we had miles and we had a canceled trip or something," she explained. "But $179 in total — total with everything."

Going strong

© Getty Images The mother of three shared that they were married "too young"

The couple met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and sparks flew instantly. However, Kelly admitted that they were "too young to get married", despite being 25 years old at the time.

"On paper, it should not have worked and when it didn't work, we really worked at it," she told People. "We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel. Listen, my parents have been married for 61 years and Mark's parents have been married for 55 years. We didn't know any other way."

They share three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Kelly opened up about how her relationship with Mark changed when their kids left for college, revealing that they became closer than ever.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark They share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it,'" she told People.

"But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette. These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking."

