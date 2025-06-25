Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola, 24, opens up about personal struggle that famous mom helped her through

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Consuelos are not just carbon copies of each other – they're also best friends.

The duo grew even closer after Lola left home to pursue her education at NYU, when the budding musician was experiencing a personal struggle that only her mother could help with.

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Lola revealed how Kelly had helped her through a tough time

Lola sat down with the TV star on her SiriusXM show Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, revealing all about how Kelly was there for her during the tough time.

"For me, when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," she explained. "And also, it's so hard because your other friends that you grew up with in high school are also going through the same thing. They're at a new school for the first time and you don't really wanna bother them."

"But I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," she continued.

© Getty The musician struggled throughout her first year of college

"Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents always telling you, 'When you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me'. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my God, I completely get it."

The 24-year-old added that she "didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents'" at the time, and leaned on them more than ever.

"You know that your parents actually in most cases – and it's really sad if this is not the case – but in most cases, your parents actually have your best interest at heart," she explained.

© Instagram Lola explained that parents should grow alongside their children

Lola emphasized the importance of parents growing alongside their children too and giving them the space to blossom.

"I think parents have to grow as well and understand that when your child is an adult, now we can make our own decisions for ourselves. And live with them," she concluded.

Words of wisdom

© Instagram Lola is the second of Kelly and Mark's three children

Kelly shares Lola and her two sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, with her husband and Live with Kelly and Mark co-star Mark Consuelos. The couple met on the soap opera All My Children in 1995 and eloped in Vegas a year later.

Kelly has imparted countless pieces of advice to her daughter over the years, including to "Never touch your eyebrows" and "Don't wear leggings as pants".

Yet the most important advice that Lola has taken from her mother has been to shut out the noise and focus on herself, a technique that has proved endlessly useful over the years.

© Instagram The TV star taught her daughter to "never touch your eyebrows"

"Years ago, you were like, 'I'm telling you, when you stop giving that fluster-ness attention, it will all fall into place.' And I stopped giving that thing in my head attention. And lo and behold, everything got into place."

Lola has achieved so much in her 24 years, including living abroad in London for a semester of college, graduating from NYU with a degree in music and production, and releasing several successful singles, including "Paranoia Silverling" and "Divine Timing".

