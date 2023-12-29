Kathy Griffin, 63, breaks silence after filing for divorce from husband of less than four years

Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Randy Bick.

The 63-year-old filed with the Superior Court of California on Thursday December 29; the filing lists the pair's date of separation as December, 22 2023 and cites "reconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to TMZ who first reported the split.

The legal documents also reportedly have Kathy asking the court to "enforce premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019".

© Jeff Kravitz Kathy and Randy attend HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party in 2019

In response to the news becoming public, Kathy took to Instagram, where she posted a graphic which read: "Well…[expletive]. This sucks."

Kathy and Randy, who is 19 years her junior. wed on January 1, 2020 at their Bel Air home, and the ceremony was officiated by Lily Tomlin.

"What was supposed to be a shallow, 'toot it and boot it' one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful," Lily joked as she wed the couple. Footage of the ceremony, which was filled with jokes, was posted to Kathy's Twitter at the time.

"The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you," Kathy captioned the post.

The comedianne wore a beautiful warm white gown with a sweetheart neckline, and carried a bouquet of red flowers, while Randy looked sharp in a suit.

Kathy had moved in three years prior, in 2007; she began dating Randy in 2011.

© Larry Busacca Kathy and Randy bgan dating in 2011

The comedian opened her home to HELLO! in the months after the wedding, and revealed that they couldn't think of another place they would rather tie the knot.

"Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humor," Kathy said.

Revealing her favorite part of the house, Kathy explained: "I call it the chamber. It's really the master bedroom that has a sitting room, the parlor, and a bathroom and the walk-in closet. Once I close that one door, it's like having an apartment inside my house. There are often times when I’m in bed watching my news, the door's open and Randy's right there in the sitting room watching sports. Or we sit in bed together and watch silly shows. It feels like a sanctuary. And the view is beautiful."

In August 2021 Kathy revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, sharing a statement on her social media: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."