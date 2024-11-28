Barbie Ferreira then and now: see her incredible transformation over the years

Barbie Ferreira shocked fans when she showcased her toned figure on social media ahead of the upcoming third season of the hit HBO show Euphoria.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame for playing Kat Hernandez in the Emmy award-winning show, debuted her incredible figure with a mirror selfie, sporting a black long-sleeve shirt and green pants, with her black hair tied back.

Join HELLO! as we explore her incredible transformation over the years from teen curve model to fan-favorite actress.

© Andrew Toth 2016 Before taking up acting, Barbie started out as a teen curve model and quickly became a well-known figure in the body positivity movement.

© Amanda Edwards 2017 The native New Yorker modeled for the likes of American Apparel, Adidas, Asos and H&M as a teenager.

© Bennett Raglin 2019 Barbie's body positivity advocacy reached new heights when Euphoria premiered in 2019, as her character celebrated loving herself and feeling confident in her body. "I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me," she said in an interview for Who What Wear. "But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet."

© Gary Gershoff 2019 The model has preached body neutrality in the past, revealing that she often receives "backhanded compliments" about her weight that she has learned to ignore. "It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she said to WWW. "[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16."

© Penske Media 2020 Barbie advocated not only for body neutrality, but also for more inclusive sizing in stores for mid- and plus-sized bodies. "I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it's still extremely difficult," she told WWW. "So, I feel for everyone who's still trying to find things that fit them." She continued: "I could do a seminar on this. I always think about the fact that if these clothes came in my size, I would be out here doing even more."

© ANGELA WEISS 2021 She stunned fans and critics alike when she stepped out in an incredible flapper-inspired ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala, dripping in pearls and wearing an eye-catching makeup look.

© John Shearer 2022 Barbie shocked Euphoria fans when she announced she was leaving the show in August 2022 after its second season had wrapped. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her character. "i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez."

© WWD 2023 She opened up about her decision to move on from the show in an interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast in 2023. "I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show," she explained. "I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

© Eric Charbonneau 2024 Since leaving the show, she has starred in a slew of projects, including House of Spoils, Bob Trevino Likes It and Nope.