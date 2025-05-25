Oscar Piastri's 'private' relationship with high school sweetheart Lily Zneimer

Oscar Piastri is currently leading the drivers' world championship and is several points ahead of his closest rival, British driver Lando Norris.

The 24-year-old has earned himself a considerable fanbase thanks to his cool and calm demeanour, however, while he's hot property on the drivers' market, some may be disappointed to learn he's off the dating market. The F1 ace has been in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Lily Zneimer for five years.

Although they keep parts of their relationship outside of the public eye, Oscar has shared the occasional titbit about his beloved.

© Getty Images The pair have been dating since high school

Here's all you need to know about the star's long-term partner.

Lily Zneimer

Oscar and Lily started dating when they were both 17, roughly five years ago, with the pair meeting during their boarding school days. Although Oscar is natively Australian, he completed his education at Haileybury in Hertford.

Due to his racing career, Oscar was frequently absent from lessons, but Lily reportedly nailed her studies, with the school's website revealing she was part of a cohort who achieved the school's highest-ever grades.

© Getty Images The brunette beauty has known Oscar since they were teenagers

Speaking on the Eff Won podcast, Oscar spoke about the pair getting together. "We've been together ever since," he explained. "So it's been nice to have someone there from the start that's still with me."

On the same podcast, he also spoke of how the couple enjoy living a more private life. He said: "We keep it private, [but] not secretive like some relationships are. We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives."

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Lily is her boyfriend's biggest fan

The brunette beauty is incredibly supportive of her boyfriend's career and can often be seen in the paddock cheering Oscar on. She also attended the FIA Awards in December 2023, where her beau was awarded Rookie of the Year.

When she isn't able to support him, it's clear that Oscar still feels the love. The driver scored his maiden victory at 2024's Hungarian Grand Prix and although Lily wasn't in the audience, Oscar still praised her. In his post-race interview, he quipped: "Hi to Lily, I'm sure you're watching. I will see you soon."