Exclusive: Judy Murray reveals the surprising activity she is teaching Andy and Jamie's children - and it's not tennis

When Judy Murray wants something done she doesn't sit around and wait for someone else to do it.

"I'm definitely one of these people who, if I see something that needs to be done, I either use my voice or create a programme to fund a solution for it," she tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview.

It's this attitude that gave the Scottish former tennis coach, who is both mother and mentor to Grand Slam champions Andy and Jamie Murray, the confidence to start a career as an author.

Her literary endeavours began after she struck up a friendship with Anton du Beke, her partner on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

NOVEL APPROACH

The dancer and author sent her a proof of one of his books during the Covid-19 pandemic. "I went through it with my red pen and marked it up because I wasn't doing anything else – I did it quite thoroughly," she laughs.

Anton suggested that she start writing too, using tennis as a backdrop. Her first book, Wild Card, was a hit last year and her second, Game, Set & Murder, was released last week.

© Getty Judy Murray attends day two of Wimbledon

Judy describes the book – a murder mystery set in a tennis club, with the coach killed right at the start of the story – as "Big Little Lies meets Wimbledon", with a whole host of characters as the potential villain.

Tennis was an obvious backdrop for both stories. "People always tell you that you should only write about what you know, and the setting and the backdrop of a club allowed me to explore a number of things: the importance of friendship, of team-building, of working together to achieve a goal; the power of friends."

© CAMERA PRESS/Chris Floyd Judy Murray has spoken to HELLO!

In the past decade, Judy, 65, has switched from being seen as the ultimate tennis "momager" to a popular personality in her own right.

She credits the change to both her time on Strictly and to being appointed Great Britain's Federation Cup captain in 2011.

© Photo: BBC Judy Murray and Anton Du Beke on Strictly

"I think it [helped] people remember that I was the national coach for ten years. It also allowed people to see a different side of me; an older woman out of her comfort zone, having fun trying something different."

BENEFITS OF SPORT

Being on the show didn't only change the public’s perception of Judy; it also helped her to discover a previously unknown glamorous side.

"I grew up a bit of a tomboy and was never more comfortable than in my tracksuit. I surprised myself with how much I enjoyed the whole experience of being made up and looking glamorous," she says.

"I still don't like getting dressed up, still don't wear heels, but I have a better understanding."

© Photo: Getty Images Judy with her son Andy

She has also always understood the benefits of sport and exercise for children, recently launching the Learn to Lead initiative, which trains female school pupils to organise tennis sessions for younger girls.

"If you enjoy that environment from a young age, you're far more likely to stick with it the whole way through. That's why I'm so keen to promote the importance of sport through the school environment, because not everybody has access to sports clubs or funds or is able to pay for lessons.

"I'm a big believer in sport for the life skills that you can learn or develop: things like perseverance, resilience, discipline, teamwork and communication."

Nowhere is that better demonstrated than at Wimbledon, which began last week. This year's tournament is the first in more than 20 years in which she won't be watching Andy play. And although she's still supporting Jamie in his doubles matches, it's a different kind of pressure.

© Getty Andy Murray and Jamie Murray

"Although it's stressful watching Jamie, it's not quite as bad because he's always got a partner," she says.

"Andy had this enormous pressure on his shoulders from a very young age as the sole Brit likely to be a contender for the title.

"I think it'd be quite nice to watch without feeling that mixture of nerves and excitement. I tell people that [watching Andy play] was like a mixture of severe nausea and a series of mini‑heart attacks at the same time – and it goes on for hours and hours!"

© Shutterstock Judy says she will teach her grandchildren to dance

Although Andy, who went on a nationwide speaking tour last month, recently enjoyed a brief stint as a coach to his great friend and former rival Novak Djokovic, she says that he is enjoying time away from the court.

"Coaching is something he may do in years to come but right now he's had the best part of 20 years travelling the world on a relentless circuit. I don't think anybody who retires wants to immediately jump back on that merry-go-round," she says.

Judy is grandmother to Andy’s four children – three girls and a boy – with his wife Kim, and to Jamie and his wife Alejandra's daughter. Do the grandchildren have a nickname for her?

"They call me Naughty Nana. When I'm with them, I like to take them to do anything active, from swimming to soft play. But I'm not teaching them how to play tennis – I'm going to teach them how to dance."