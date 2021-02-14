Judy Murray shows off very youthful makeover after having cosmetic treatment done Andy and Jamie's mother explored a non-surgical option

Judy Murray has exclusively revealed the secrets of her youthful new look, telling HELLO! how she turned to cosmetic treatments after her tennis champion sons Sir Andy and Jamie light-heartedly teased her about her sun-damaged skin.

"My kids started to call me 'turkey neck' a few years ago and that may have had something to do with me thinking I should do something about this if I can," the 61-year-old tennis coach and TV presenter says.

"I didn't tell them anything about the treatments I was having, but they noticed the difference and asked: 'Mum what have you being doing to your face? It looks much smoother.'"

Judy Murray's very youthful transformation

Judy decided she needed a makeover after years of sitting out in the sun while travelling the world to watch her sons compete.

"Before, I was never interested in beauty treatments or how I looked – I'm a sports person," she tells us. "But I'm in the public eye and I often have to do speeches in front of big audiences at conferences or coaching and, as I was getting older, I wanted to still look good when I appeared in public.

"I spent most of my life working outside and a significant number of years following my kids on the tennis circuit and sitting in the sun scowling with the pressure of watching them perform. So I've got lovely scowl lines – and I've got a lot of laughter lines, too."

Judy has been transforming her appearance since early last year

Not prepared to go under the knife, Judy decided to explore non-surgical options instead. She visited the Synergy skincare clinic in Glasgow for a consultation with aesthetic clinician Dr Judy Todd, who suggested high-tech micro-needling and the radio-frequency treatment Morpheous8.

The procedure, which costs £1,500 per session, works by injecting radio-frequency energy into the skin with a series of tiny needles, stimulating collagen production by creating micro-trauma in the skin and triggering a healing response.

Judy says the three treatments she's had done have taken at least ten years off her appearance

Judy says: "I had three treatments: one in January, another just before lockdown in March and then one in July. I'd say it's taken at least ten years off my appearance and I'm absolutely thrilled with the result."

Dr Judy Todd is available at The Taktouk Clinic, London and at the Synergy Clinic, Glasgow. Visit drwassimtaktouk.com and synergygiffnock.co.uk.

