Andy Murray and his family celebrate sweet milestone – fans react

Andy Murray and his family marked a very special event this week. The tennis star's mum, Judy Murray, took to Instagram to share the celebrations with her followers – and they were quick to react to her sweet post.

Judy, 61, uploaded a photo showing her own mum Eileen enjoying the sunshine with one of her friends. She explained in the caption: "My mother is 87 today so I took her and her bestie Elsie to the Japanese Gardens in Dollar. This is the two of them - combined age 173 - with a pagoda. Or as they preferred to describe it '3 ancient monuments'!"

Her fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "Aw happy birthday to your dear Mum - she looks absolutely amazing!" A second remarked: "Judy, Your Mum is a legend. She & her pal look amazing. Happy Birthday. X." And a third stated: "All three looking fabulous and indestructible! Happy Birthday."

Judy is the daughter of Eileen and former Scottish pro-footballer Roy Erskine, and a mother to tennis stars Andy, 34, and his older brother, Jamie Murray, 35.

Judy Murray shared a snapshot of her mum in honour of her birthday

Earlier this year, she became a grandmother for the fourth time when Andy and his wife Kim Sears welcomed a new addition to their family.

The couple, who married in the tennis star's native Scotland in April 2015, are already the proud parents to two daughters and a son – Sophia, five, Edie, three, and son Teddy, who turned one last October.

Andy and Kim have been married since April 2015

It is not known whether the couple have a new son or daughter; Andy, who is notoriously private about his family life, declined to confirm via his management.

Last year, he gave a rare insight into the dyanamic between his children, telling The Times: "It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting - and getting - your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more.

The private couple welcomed their fourth child earlier this year

"But he's a lot more interested in the active stuff, so far. He's always moving around, and gets motivated by balls all around him. He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time, whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow [at his age] - so it's quite different."

