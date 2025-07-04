Anthony Joshua and Olivia Dean make a grand entrance on Day 5 of Wimbledon

We're officially at the halfway mark of Wimbledon 2025, and the All England Club is absolutely buzzing. As Day 5 gets underway, the early rounds have delivered their usual mix of exhilarating drama and upsets, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling day of tennis.

Ahead of Friday's highly anticipated matches, we're not just excited for the incredible action on court, but also for the fresh wave of celebrity arrivals gracing the iconic grounds.

Boxing star Anthony Joshua and talented singer Olivia Dean both brought some glamour to Centre Court. They were joined by other beloved personalities such as Dame Mary Berry, football legend Gary Lineker and adventurer Ben Fogle, all adding to the already electric atmosphere.

It's set to be another unmissable day as the competition heats up and the champions of tomorrow begin to emerge!

1/ 7 © Getty Images for AELTC The incredibly stylish Olivia Dean was seen soaking up the atmosphere at Wimbledon 2025 on Day 5.



2/ 7 © Getty Sporting legends unite in the Royal Box! Anthony Joshua seen taking his prime seat next to football icon Gary Lineker on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025, Day 5. What a view of The Championships!



3/ 7 © Getty Images for Emirates Ben Ainslie was spotted enjoying the exclusive "Best of British Sport" Lunch today, as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



4/ 7 © Getty Images for Emirates Sporting icons Beth Tweddle and Nicola Adams also enjoyed the exclusive "Best of British Sport" Lunch, as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



5/ 7 © Getty Images for Emirates Hannah Mills attended as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



6/ 7 © Getty Images for AELTC Football sensation Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed the action and atmosphere on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025.



7/ 7 © Getty Images for AELTC The radiant India Amarteifio looked utterly lovely in a chic cream polka dot midi dress on Centre Court at The Championships 2025.

