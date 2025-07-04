Anthony Joshua and Olivia Dean make a grand entrance on Day 5 of Wimbledon

We're officially at the halfway mark of Wimbledon 2025, and the All England Club is absolutely buzzing. As Day 5 gets underway, the early rounds have delivered their usual mix of exhilarating drama and upsets, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling day of tennis.
Ahead of Friday's highly anticipated matches, we're not just excited for the incredible action on court, but also for the fresh wave of celebrity arrivals gracing the iconic grounds.
Boxing star Anthony Joshua and talented singer Olivia Dean both brought some glamour to Centre Court. They were joined by other beloved personalities such as Dame Mary Berry, football legend Gary Lineker and adventurer Ben Fogle, all adding to the already electric atmosphere.
It's set to be another unmissable day as the competition heats up and the champions of tomorrow begin to emerge!
1/7
The incredibly stylish Olivia Dean was seen soaking up the atmosphere at Wimbledon 2025 on Day 5.
2/7
Sporting legends unite in the Royal Box! Anthony Joshua seen taking his prime seat next to football icon Gary Lineker on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025, Day 5. What a view of The Championships!
3/7
Ben Ainslie was spotted enjoying the exclusive "Best of British Sport" Lunch today, as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
4/7
Sporting icons Beth Tweddle and Nicola Adams also enjoyed the exclusive "Best of British Sport" Lunch, as guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
5/7
Hannah Mills attended as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.
6/7
Football sensation Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed the action and atmosphere on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2025.
7/7
The radiant India Amarteifio looked utterly lovely in a chic cream polka dot midi dress on Centre Court at The Championships 2025.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.
