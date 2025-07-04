Inside Malia Obama’s unbelievable net worth as she turns 27

Celebratory wishes are in order as Malia Obama rang in her 27th birthday on the Fourth of July. When your father is a former U.S. President and your mother a renowned attorney, carving out your own path might seem daunting – but that’s never been the case for the rising filmmaker.

Michelle and Barack Obama took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to their daughter. The couple shared a photo of themselves watching the fireworks with Malia, their silhouettes outlined against the vibrant bursts of color in the night sky.

In the caption, Michelle penned: "Happy birthday to my darling, Malia! You’ve grown into such a smart, strong, and beautiful young woman, and I’m so proud of the way you show up in the world. Keep shining bright, my love."

Meanwhile, Barack wrote: "Happy birthday, Malia! Thanks for always lighting up our world. So proud of you."

As Malia looks to the future as she celebrates her milestone day, HELLO! takes a closer look at her net worth.

Filmmaking empire

Barack's eldest daughter made her directorial debut in 2023 when she collaborated with Daniel Glover’s production company and released the short film, The Heart. The film was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and took home the 2023 Winner for the Best Live Action Short.

During this time, Malia made the decision to drop her last name in an effort to distance herself from her famous family. The filmmaker now goes by Malia Ann.

"They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away. … They're still doing that," Michelle told the Hudson siblings on their podcast.

"You guys know this as the children of parents who are known."

She continued: "It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world, and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally, just handed things.

"They're very sensitive to that – they want to be their own people."

Back in May, Malia directed Nike's latest ad for A'ja Wilson's shoe launch. The former First Daughter directed a pair of vignettes posted to social media ahead of the release of the A'One shoe, which dropped on May 6.

According to Yahoo, the 27-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. Her current net worth is largely attributed to her family’s wealth and ongoing business ventures. However, as she continues to build her career in the entertainment industry, it’s only a matter of time before her own accomplishments take center stage.

