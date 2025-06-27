Michelle Obama confirms relationship status with Barack: 'It's my life now'

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are not headed for a break up!

Despite multiple outlets suggesting the former First Lady and ex President of the United States are on the rocks, it simply isn't true.

During an appearance on "Wild Card," the NPR podcast hosted by Rachel Martin, Michelle addressed the divorce reports with humor.

© Instagram Michelle opened up about life at 60 with Barack

"The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she quipped, before adding: "It's like, 'OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives.' We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day."

The whispers began after Michelle failed to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration with her husband. But she explained her reasons for avoiding big events of late.

Stepping back

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Barack attended Donald Trump's inauguration without Michelle

"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," she said.

"Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that, now."

Michelle Obama: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Opposites attract Michelle Obama didn't initially want to date Barack Obama when they met at a summer law firm. She believed a romantic relationship would interfere with their work, especially since she was Barack's adviser. 2. Fitness fan Michelle has always been passionate about maintaining her fitness as a busy mother of two. One of her early presidential initiatives, 'Let's Move', aimed to inspire kids to exercise and help parents make healthier food choices for their children. 3. World record breaker Michelle holds a Guinness World Record for leading the most people in jumping jacks, with 400 children joining her on the South Lawn at the White House. 4. Brains and beauty Michelle was known as a stylish First Lady, wearing brands ranging from H&M to higher-end designers like Michael Kors. 5. Skipping school Michelle Obama skipped second grade due to her intelligence and later joined a gifted student programme.

'I love my life'

© Instagram Michelle and Barack share two daughters

Michelle gave further insight into their life today and confessed she's making the most of every second because time flies.

"My husband thinks this is morbid, but at 61, you know, if I am lucky, if I am truly blessed, I have like 25 more summers," she said.

© Getty Images MIchelle says she's making the most of life

"I want the next 10 years to go by slowly. Because guess what? I love life. I love my life."

Michelle and Barack share two grown children, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, and the family paid tribute to the main man in their life on Father's Day.

Michelle took to Instagram and honored Barack by first posting a sweet throwback photo of the family during their years in the White House featuring Malia and Sasha wearing matching baby pink outfits.

She then wrote: "I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger," adding: "@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what — even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders."

"We've always been so grateful. To Barack and all the dads and father-figures celebrating today, Happy Father's Day!"

For Mother's Day this year, Barack shared a more recent photo of Michelle with their daughters, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! @MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."