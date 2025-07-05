Minnie Driver shows off baby bump in nostalgic photo

Minnie Driver was a glowing mom-to-be back in 2008 when she was pregnant with her one and only son, Henry Story Driver. On the Fourth of July, it seemed the actress was feeling nostalgic about her blossoming baby bump.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a carousel of throwback photographs from throughout the years on the celebratory day. The first photo showed a pregnant Minnie posing in her backyard, her T-shirt ruched up to reveal her growing baby bump, which was playfully painted with the American flag. The star lifted her hand in a salute to the camera, flashing a bold smile. She wore a gray T-shirt paired with a white maxi skirt adorned with delicate gray floral detailing.

© Instagram Minnie pregnant in 2008

In the caption, Minnie penned: "#july4th, Celebrating the spirit of independence from pregnant belly decorations, to our annual golf cart parade in Malibu, to the cake I made in the shape of a burger, to Henry winning the watermelon seed spittin’ competition, to me standing eating watermelon rather than spitting the seeds, to my old, patriotic boy who loved this day, mainly because people were drunk and dropped their hotdogs . #independence."

© Karwai Tang The actress celebrated the Fourth of July

Minnie's son

The actress welcomed her son in September 2008, though she chose to keep the identity of his father private. Minnie was initially told that she would be expecting a baby girl. "I wanted the first word that he heard to be 'love' as I was pushing her out. And then my mum went, 'Oh my goodness, it’s a boy.' And I went, 'F—. What the F—?'" Minnie told The Healthy Baby Show in 2022.

The pair later moved from Los Angeles to England – a change that transformed Henry's perspective on lifestyle. "In L.A. I thought you're supposed to live by a certain routine," shared on the star's podcast Minnie Questions.

© Getty Images Henry Story Driver and Minnie Driver in 2024

"But then, when I moved to England, there wasn't a routine. It just changed, which I just thought was amazing, living completely differently."

Minnie has been raising her son alongside her longtime partner, filmmaker Addison O'Dea. The family moved between London and Los Angeles, and the Malibu coast, where she purchased a two-bedroom home over 20 years ago.

© Getty Images Addison O'Dea and Minnie Driver

It seems the mother-and-son duo share more similarities than their love for music, with Henry having played his first gig at the age of 13. Speaking on his mom’s podcast, the teenager opened up about his tendency to feel like he never gets things "perfectly correct".

"I'll make something that I'll be like, 'Oh, this is cool.' And I'll be like, 'Wait a second. That's not right. Let me redo that.' And I'll just keep on doing it until I just never finish it," he said.

"I wonder if you get that from me," replied the actress. "You're very hard on yourself. And I also know that I do that. But I don't think either of us give ourselves quite enough credit."