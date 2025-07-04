George and Amal Clooney's controversial house rule for the sake of their twins

George, 64, and Amal, 47, Clooney are parents who make sure to lay down the law. In a recent interview with Glamour, the human rights activist revealed the controversial house rule she and George implement on behalf of their children.

Amal explained that when guests visit their home, she takes their phones away to maintain privacy for her family, especially her children. George and Amal have eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult," she explained to Glamour. "But that's also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phones away!"

Amal continued: "It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange."

She and George work hard to keep their children's lives private.

"I would say becoming a parent means you're more troubled by some of the intrusions," Amal said. "So we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there, we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."

After a life as a bachelor, George married Amal in 2014 in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy. The event was small and attended by a few of the couple's friends – Matt Damon and John Krasinski to name a few. Soon after the wedding, he became a dad.

"In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself," George told PEOPLE. "It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."

George enjoys his life as a parent, especially now that his kids are older.

"We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing," the Good Night, and Good Luck actor explained to TODAY.

"My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Harry Nilsson's "Without You"' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky," George said.

While Amal and George work to keep Ella and Alexander's lives normal, their parents' famous friends often stop by for visits. While at the 2025 Tony Awards, George joked: "The funniest part is that they have no idea of references. Robert De Niro will be at the house, and they're like, 'Who's that?' They don't care."

Just like most kids, the twins do care about Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, who George shared with E! News they desperately "want to see." He also explained that while they are unaware of the legend of many actors, they can't wait for Wicked: For Good.

"They're looking forward to the second part," he told the outlet.