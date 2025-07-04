Romeo Beckham shares cryptic message following split from Kim Turnbull

Romeo Beckham shared a touching message to social media on Thursday night, calling for his followers to be honest and to appreciate their loved ones.

The 22-year-old shared the post in relation to the tragic passing of Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his younger brother André, who died in a car crash near the border of Spain and Portugal on July 3.

Saying goodbye

© Instagram Romeo shared the cryptic post just weeks after his split from Kim Turnbull

"Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do!" Romeo wrote on his Instagram story.

"Life can flash before your eyes at any moment! But the people that truly love you and care for you will always be there…Don't hold back from LOVE OR APPRECIATION for ANYTHING OR ANYONE."

The model's poignant messages come just weeks after he called it quits with his girlfriend of seven months, Kim Turnbull. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably, amid the ongoing feud in the Beckham family between Brooklyn and his parents David and Victoria.

Family feud

The couple parted ways in June

Romeo and Kim were temporarily pulled into the drama when speculation arose that Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz was jealous of his past relationship with the DJ.

She put the rumors to bed in June by taking to Instagram and sharing in a statement that she had no involvement with Brooklyn whatsoever other than a high school friendship.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim wrote.

© Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kim broke her silence on the Beckham family feud

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

She continued: "Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation [and] set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

Hours later, Romeo shared another cryptic message to Instagram when he reposted a snap from the Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday, including the famous line: "What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency."

© Instagram The duo dated for seven months

Below the photo, he wrote, "Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies," alongside a kissy face emoji.

Romeo's brother Cruz also chimed in on the drama, setting the record straight by replying to a fan on his brother's post, saying: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Truth-telling

© Instagram Nicola hit back when fans accused her of being controlling

Rumors of a family feud grew when both Brooklyn and Nicola failed to acknowledge his parents' birthdays on social media, and opted to skip their birthday parties, including David's milestone 50th celebration.

Nicola gave a rare response to the ongoing speculation in the comment section of a tribute post for her father Nelson's 83rd birthday in June.

While several commenters accused the actress of controlling her husband, one fan weighed in, writing, "The fact people are in this comment section talking BS about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything." Nicola liked the comment, evidently feeling understood amid the drama.

