Mel B's wedding kicks off as fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton and others arrive at St Paul's Cathedral

Mel B’s wedding day is officially underway. The 50-year-old Spice Girls star is tying the knot with her hairdresser fiancé Rory McPhee in central London.

The ceremony is taking place in the OBE Chapel, also known as St. Faith's Chapel, a chapel located in the crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, where final touches are being completed ahead of the guests' arrival. Huge arrangements of white flowers were seen being positioned at the cathedral entrance.

Staff worked to complete the elegant floral set-up before the bridal party arrived. The atmosphere outside was one of excitement as passersby gathered to catch a glimpse of the guests.

A mini-Spice Girls reunion

1/ 5 © Max Mumby

Fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, 49, was among the invited guests. She looked lovely in a pink dress and matching pink hat.

Sadly, it does seem as though Emma might be the only fellow Spice Girl in attendance at Mel B's wedding, as Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner both confirmed they would be present.

Earlier in the day, Mel was seen outside a luxury London hotel ahead of her big moment. Dressed in her signature leopard print, she paired a white top with casual sliders and oversized sunglasses.

She looked relaxed as she took a phone call and chatted with friends, keeping a low profile before the afternoon event.

Famous faces among the invited guests

2/ 5 © Max Mumby

Comedian Tom Allen was also invited and looked delighted to be part of Mel B's happy day.

Although Mel has kept her wedding guest list largely under wraps, it was confirmed that two fellow Spice Girls would not be attending. Victoria Beckham, 51, and Geri Horner, 52, are not expected at the ceremony.

WATCH: Katherine Ryan arrives at Mel B's wedding

Victoria shared a message on Instagram instead, congratulating Mel and Rory on their big day. Alongside a glamorous photo of her and Mel together, she wrote: "Congratulations @officialmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx."

She later added: "@rorymcphee is a very lucky man! xx."

Geri Horner absent amid tension rumours

3/ 5 © Getty

Geri is not attending the ceremony, reportedly due to ongoing tensions between her and Mel.

Neither party has addressed the reason publicly, but the absence has not gone unnoticed.

The Spice Girls last reunited publicly in 2019 for a UK tour. Since then, Mel has hinted in interviews that not all band members are in regular contact.

Grand setting for a celebrity wedding

4/ 5 © Max Mumby

Lisa Snowdon, 53, looked resplendent in a flowing pink dress with her financé, George Smart.

St Paul's Cathedral is among the most prestigious venues in the UK. It famously hosted the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

Mel's decision to hold her wedding at the historic site marks a grand and traditional turn for the pop star, known for her bold and modern persona.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by close friends and family, though details of the guest list remain closely guarded.

Rory and Mel's relationship timeline

5/ 5 © Instagram

Mel confirmed her engagement to Rory, 37, in 2022, revealing the news in an interview where she described him as "the love of her life."

The couple had reportedly been together for over three years before getting engaged. Mel praised Rory for his support, especially in the years following her public divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

Rory, a hair stylist from Leeds, is known to have worked with various celebrities. He and Mel reportedly bonded over mutual friends and a shared love of music and fashion.

Mel's new chapter

© Instagram Mel B and Rory McPhee are getting married today

Mel has spoken openly about her hopes for the future and how this relationship has helped her heal from past trauma.

The pair have kept their relationship largely private, but Mel has shared occasional updates with fans, including glimpses into their travels and celebrations.

HELLO! is watching closely to see which celebrity guests arrive and whether (fingers crossed) other members of the Spice Girls reunite to mark the occasion.