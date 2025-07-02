Real reason Victoria Beckham won't attend Mel B wedding

Mel B will be marrying fiancé Rory McPhee later this week; however, two of her former Spice Girls co-stars sadly will not be able to join her.

Victoria Beckham is reportedly abroad for Mel's nuptials and will therefore be unable to make the service, which will be held in central London. Although Mel and Geri Halliwell-Horner have clashed in the past, the feud might not be the reason for Geri's absence as it's likely the star will instead be supporting her husband Christian Horner at this week's British Grand Prix.

It's likely that Mel C and Emma Bunton will be in attendance at the star's wedding.

© Getty Images Geri will be with husband Christian at the British Grand Prix

Although Victoria won't be at the service, she has still played a part in the big day, with the fashion designer creating both Mel's wedding dress and that of the singer's mother.

Mel's wedding

The star's wedding is set to be an extravagant event, with Mel B confirming on The Today Show that the ceremony will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

© Getty Images Mel's MBE allows her to marry in St Paul's Cathedral

The iconic building is normally off-limits for a wedding but due to Mel being an MBE, she can be wed in there. "I got an MBE for all my charity work that I’ve been doing," she explained on Today. It was actually Prince William that gave me my little honorary badge. And it's quite a big deal.

"I didn't realise how much of a big deal it was until I started reading about it, and then I started getting really nervous. It was really lovely. So because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana."

Engagement

Rory and Mel are believed to have started dating in 2018, going public with their romance a year later. In 2022, Rory proposed to the singer and she described her fiancé as a "beautiful, honest person" in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram Mel and Rory have been an item since 2018

Speaking of her bandmates' reactions to the news, she told us: "All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards. I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that."

She continued: "They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, 'It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe."