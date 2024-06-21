Meet Mel B's three daughters Phoenix, Angel and Madison aged 12 to 25

Celebrity Gogglebox star and former Spice Girl member Mel B is a mum to three daughters, Phoenix, 25, Angel, 17, and Madison, 12, from her previous relationships.

The devoted mother has spoken openly about the tough times she went through in her marriage to Stephen Belafonte and previously told HELLO! about the open communication she has with her daughters.

Mel revealed: "We talk a lot in our house. It's so important, especially with kids who are in their teens, or coming up to them, as their hormones are all over the place. I always teach them: 'Just be kind – treat somebody how you'd like to be treated and don't be a pushover.'"

© Channel 4 Mel B and her daughter Phoenix Brown

The singer, author and anti-domestic violence campaigner shares her eldest child Phoenix with her ex-husband, dancer Jimmy Gulzar, her daughter Angel with her former boyfriend, actor Eddie Murphy, and her youngest child Madison with TV producer Stephen.

Read on to learn about Mel B's daughters…

Mel's daughter Phoenix

Mel welcomed her first child Phoenix in February 1999 with her then-husband, Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar. The couple married in 1998 and divorced in 2000, with Mel winning custody of their daughter.

DJ and model Phoenix has a close bond with her famous mum – they recently worked together on a Pour Moi campaign, creating a collection of lingerie, nightwear, clothing, and sportswear.

© Getty Phoenix Brown and Mel B attend Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" London Premiere

On her 25th birthday, Mel paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram, posting: "YUPI Happy birthday to my baby girl Phoenix.

"Wow, 25 years old today. You're the shining light in my life and just like the phoenix that rises from the ashes from the moment you came into this world you've been my rock and my greatest source of strength.

"Your kindness, wisdom and resilience inspire me every day and I couldn't be prouder of the incredible woman inside and out you've become!!," she added.

"Here's to this next chapter filled with more laughter, growth, pranks, and endless possibilities. May your wings continue to soar my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PHOENIX."

© Instagram Mel B and Phoenix have worn matching Scary Spice looks

On Loose Women in 2018, Phoenix told Mel that she was really proud of her "being a boss," while Mel told her daughter that she was most proud of her being "just you". "You are 19 years old and you have turned into a really humble and respectful woman," she shared.

Mel's daughter Angel

Mel shared her second daughter Angel with the US movie star Eddie Murphy.

© Getty (L-R) Phoenix, Mel B, Madison, Giselle Belafonte, and Angel

The former couple dated for six months in 2006, before Angel's birth in April 2007. The pair were in a dispute over the paternity of Angel but Eddie has since acknowledged he is her father.

Angel is currently attending art school. Her star mum previously told PEOPLE of her daughter's talents: "Angel is very much in her own little world and very creative with the computer and making things and decorating her room."

Mel's daughter Madison

Madison is Mel's youngest daughter, who she shares with her film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. The couple married in 2007 in Las Vegas and welcomed little Madison in 2011.

After the couple split, the singer claimed Stephen abused her throughout their 10-year marriage, telling her story in her memoir Brutally Honest.

© Getty Mel B poses with daughters Madison and Phoenix

Mel lives in the UK and Stephen resides in the US. As Madison is an American citizen, the courts ruled that she must live with her father.

Speaking in The Sun, Mel opened up about life without her youngest child, whom she only sees on school holidays.

"It is like having an arm cut off," she said. "She is my baby. I have spent a fortune on legal battles but at least she spends big chunks of time here. In the eyes of the court, I’m the big earner and have to pay his court fees as well as my own. I’ve been campaigning through my work on behalf of Women’s Aid for the court system to better understand financial abuse."