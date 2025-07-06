Rod Stewart’s poignant message after Glastonbury set leaves fans in 'floods of tears'

Sir Rod Stewart has left fans emotional once again after posting a moving message following his Glastonbury performance.

The 60-year-old music legend, who performed on the iconic Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, returned to Instagram this week to share a nostalgic tribute to one of his most famous songs.

Rod revisits Sailing

Rod uploaded a clip of the original 1975 music video for 'Sailing', his chart-topping single from nearly 50 years ago. In the caption, he wrote: "Still sailing after all these years. Now in HD."

The post quickly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with emotional tributes to the track.

One fan wrote: "Sir Rod, legendary man, you need to know that this song defines my life and my essence in so many ways… I'm 18 years old now, but the date 1975 lives in my heart every day."

Another added: "Such a beautiful song. My uncle had it playing at his crematorium service," alongside a crying face emoji.

Fans overcome with emotion

© Getty Rod Stewart performs onstage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival 2025

Many followers were left in tears, sharing how the song brought back powerful memories.

One person commented: "Having so many memories attached to that song," while another simply wrote: "This made me cry."

Others praised Rod’s voice and his ability to connect across generations, with messages like "Love you and your music Rod," and "Great song, love it."

Emotional Glastonbury performance

© Instagram Rod Stewart wowed crowds at Glastonbury

Rod’s post came shortly after his performance in the coveted Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, where he played to thousands of fans under the summer sun.

The singer took to the stage to perform a set filled with his biggest hits, including 'Maggie May', 'Hot Legs' and 'The First Cut Is the Deepest', before closing with 'Sailing'.

Following the set, he wrote on Instagram: "What an honour to play the Pyramid Stage and what a crowd."

Fans quickly responded with praise. "You were magic Rod. Best by far all weekend," one fan said. Another added: "Sadly wasn't there, watched you on TV. You were bloody amazing. National treasure. Thank you xx."

'Teary-eyed' after the show

© Getty Rod Stewart performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of the Glastonbury festival

Speaking to BBC Radio presenter Jo Whiley after his performance, Rod admitted he had been deeply moved by the experience.

"It’s just such an emotional event. Especially if you’re British. This is our Woodstock and there’s nothing bigger in the world and we do it the best," he told her.

Rod added that he had been left "teary-eyed" while reflecting on the moment.

A career-defining anthem

© Instagram Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart backstage at Glastonbury

'Sailing', originally released in 1975, became one of Rod’s signature songs. It spent four weeks at number one on the UK Singles Chart and remains one of his most requested live tracks.

Its enduring popularity has made it a staple at weddings, memorials and significant national moments. The track even became an unofficial anthem during the Falklands War.

The newly uploaded HD version of the music video sparked a wave of renewed appreciation among longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Rod's legendary career

© Getty Penny Lancaster shares major update ahead of Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury performance

With a career spanning over six decades, Rod remains one of the most recognisable voices in music. He has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and received a knighthood in 2016 for services to music and charity.

Despite his age, he continues to tour globally and perform at major events. Earlier this year, he confirmed plans for more live dates, including a series of performances in the US and Europe.

Rod has also been working on a swing album, expected to feature collaborations with fellow artists.

Rod is a father of eight and remains close to his children. He often shares photos with them on social media and is known for his blended family dynamic with wife Penny Lancaster.

In recent interviews, Rod has spoken about slowing down slightly to spend more time with his family while still enjoying performing.

"I love being on stage. It’s what I do. But home life is important too," he told the Mirror earlier this year.