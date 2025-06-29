Penny Lancaster shares major update ahead of Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury performance

Penny Lancaster has shared a behind-the-scenes update as her husband Sir Rod Stewart gears up for his long-awaited Glastonbury Festival performance.
The 80-year-old will headline the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage this Sunday.
A special return to Worthy Farm
Rod last played Glastonbury in 2002. He now returns 23 years later for one of the most iconic slots in the festival’s lineup.
The Sunday Legends slot has been previously filled by Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain.
Rod will become the first artist to have headlined Glastonbury and also been given the Legends billing.
Penny’s 'pre-Glasto' excitement
Ahead of the big moment, Penny, 54, shared a glimpse into their weekend preparations.
Posting on Instagram, the former Loose Women panellist shared a photo of her garden decorated with bunting.
She captioned it: "Pre-Glasto party vibe", suggesting a relaxed but excited atmosphere ahead of the show.
Fans flooded the comments to show their support for Rod and wish him luck.
Rod’s honour and high cost
Rod revealed earlier this year that he “immediately” accepted the offer to perform the Legends slot.
He was approached by Emily and Michael Eavis in November 2023.
Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, he said: "Immediately. It's a great honour."
He went on to admit the performance will cost him personally.
"It’s going to cost me a fortune to do it – $300,000," he said.
That figure covers travel and logistics for his live band and crew, who are mostly based in the US.
Worth every penny
Rod said he had no hesitation about the expense.
"I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it," he said.
"This is a great honour. It really is the greatest honour."
The 'Maggie May' singer has had a long and successful career spanning decades, with multiple chart-topping hits and tours.
His Glastonbury performance is expected to include many fan favourites from his back catalogue.
What fans can expect on Sunday
Rod’s Glastonbury set is expected to feature both rock anthems and slower ballads.
Hits like 'Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?', 'Sailing' and 'Maggie May' are likely to appear on the setlist.
Penny and Rod’s sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, are also expected to be in attendance to support their dad.
Rod has previously spoken about how proud he is to perform in front of his family, and the festival crowd.
Glastonbury legends slot legacy
The Legends slot is one of the most high-profile bookings in British music.
It celebrates artists who have had a lasting cultural impact and a major discography.
Dolly Parton’s 2014 performance attracted a record number of viewers, while Kylie Minogue’s 2019 set remains one of the most-watched in Glastonbury history.
Rod will be looking to join that club with a set full of singalong favourites and showmanship.
A busy year for Rod and Penny
Away from music, Rod and Penny have had a busy 2024.
Penny continues her work as a special police constable and regularly supports charity events.
Rod has been working on new music and continuing his residency in Las Vegas.
Despite the packed schedule, Penny’s latest update shows the couple are enjoying the moment.
Rod is set to perform at 3.45pm on Sunday, with the set available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.