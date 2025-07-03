Rod Stewart breaks silence on 'emotional' moment as fans all say the same thing

Sir Rod Stewart blew fans away with his incredible Glastonbury performance on Sunday, proving that he was not slowing down despite being dogged by health issues in recent months.

The 80-year-old took to the Pyramid Stage in front of thousands of adoring fans, putting on what many are calling the show of the year.

Career-defining

© Getty Images Rod gave an incredible performance at Glastonbury

Rod spoke out about his showstopping performance on Tuesday, sharing a series of clips from the night to Instagram alongside a sweet message of gratitude for his legion of fans.

"What an honour to play the Pyramid Stage and what a crowd. You lot were magic," he wrote, sending fans to the comment section to praise his act.

"Not many 80-year-olds that can perform like this, incredible man and utter legend," one fan commented, while another said, "Rod, you'll be forever AWESOME!! Great performance, great show, great VOICE, OMG it was just brilliant from start to finish! You come on stage & plaster a smile on all our faces, just come back soon!"

"Brilliant performance!! The sparkle has not gone Sir Rod, Thought you rocked!!" wrote another, while a fourth added, "Sir Rod you absolute legend…we salute you."

Major moment

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Fans couldn't get enough of his showstopping set

The father of eight gave an interview to the BBC after his stellar performance, revealing how meaningful it was to play such a prestigious festival as Glastonbury.

"[I am a] little bit teary-eyed," he said. "It's just such an emotional event. Especially if you're British. This is our Woodstock and there's nothing bigger in the world and we do it the best."

When asked if his performances meant more in his twilight years, Rod replied: "Yes they do because I won't be back. This is my Glastonbury moment. My World Cup final. I've got to sit down tomorrow and take it all in, how responsive the audience [was]. I could retire tomorrow - but I won't."

© Instagram Rod was joined by four of his eight children

Rod was joined by four of his eight child backstage as they cheered their dad on during his set.

"Celebrating back stage…After the show at @glastofest with 4 of my 8 children…Ruby, Renee, Aiden and Alastair," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of his family smiling for the camera.

He added a shot of his sons Alastair and Aiden in the crowd watching his performance, clearly having the time of their lives at the show. The veteran star is also the proud father of Kimberly, Sarah, Liam and Sean.

Rod's health battle

© Getty The 80-year-old has dealt with a slew of health issues in recent months

Rod's appearance at Glastonbury comes just weeks after he was forced to cancel several US shows while recovering from an illness.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," he wrote on Instagram in June. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Despite his sudden illness, Rod told AARP that he had "no interest in retiring", yet would no longer embark on world tours. "These shows will probably be the last big ones I do," he added. "I want to go out with a bang, not a fizzle."

