Gogglebox star doesn't hold back on 'weird' Rod Stewart Glastonbury moment

Celebrity Gogglebox returned to Channel 4 this week with more star-studded commentary on the week’s biggest TV moments, but one reaction to Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury performance left fans talking.

During the latest episode, viewers saw The Jonathan Ross Show host, Jonathan Ross, 64, taking in the iconic Legends slot performance by Rod Stewart at Worthy Farm.

Jonathan, who appeared on the programme alongside his daughter Honey Kinny Ross, 28, didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his opinion on the thousands of fans gathered to watch the 80-year-old rocker perform his biggest hits.

Jonathan's unexpected comment

© Channel 4 Jonathan Ross on Rod Stewart at Glastonbury

As Rod took to the Pyramid Stage to the sound of Scotland the Brave, Jonathan reacted with confusion over the scale of the crowd watching live.

Speaking to Honey, he said: "What a horrible way to spend the day. Why would you stand in a field and watch someone from half a mile away perform a medley from 40, 50 years ago?"

Honey pushed back: "A lot of people really like that."

Jonathan replied: "I know. I'm not saying they're wrong; I'm just saying they're weird."

The comment sparked laughter in the Gogglebox living rooms and quickly gained attention on social media.

A change of tune

© Channel 4 Jonathan Ross and Honey on Celebrity Gogglebox

Despite his initial reaction, Jonathan ended up warming to the performance as Rod launched into 'Maggie May'.

He was seen singing along to the classic track, and even praised the star’s energy on stage.

"He's amazing. It's amazing," he said, before adding: "He looks better at 80 than I do at 64."

Honey cheekily agreed, responding: "Yeah, he looks snatched," which prompted Jonathan to reply: "Did you just agree with me?"

Other Gogglebox stars loved Rod's set

© Channel 4 Jonathan Ross with his daughter, Honey, on Celebrity Gogglebox

While Jonathan was unsure at first, other Celebrity Gogglebox cast members seemed thrilled by Rod’s performance.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp was seen enthusiastically standing up and singing along before grabbing his guitar at home. His son Roman appeared less impressed, cringing at his dad’s spontaneous jam session.

Over on the Strictly Come Dancing sofa, Craig Revel Horwood couldn’t resist showing off his moves as Rod performed 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' and 'Hot Legs'. Co-star Anton Du Beke applauded Craig's energy as the two laughed along.

Meanwhile, Miquita Oliver and her mum Andi Oliver danced from their living room, while Gyles Brandreth simply said: "Rod never disappoints."

Rod Stewart's setlist

Rod Stewart backstage in his dressing room at Glastonbury

Rod’s Glastonbury performance included a mix of classics and fan favourites.

Tracks included 'Maggie May', 'Sailing', 'Hot Legs', 'First Cut Is the Deepest', and 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?'.

He also covered songs like 'Some Guys Have All the Luck', 'Love Train', and 'I'd Rather Go Blind'.

The music legend wore a black and white suit jacket for the occasion, and even brought a tartan theme to his stage visuals.

A major moment for Glastonbury

Rod Stewart walks onto the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury

Rod Stewart’s appearance marked the first time he headlined the Glastonbury Legends slot, more than 20 years after his previous Pyramid Stage performance.

Earlier in the week, his wife Penny Lancaster gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes on Instagram, showing the couple's pre-festival preparations, including garden parties and bunting.

Rod also made headlines for teaming up with WaterAid to unveil the "Boombox Bog" at the festival, a giant portable loo shaped like a retro sound system.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier in the week, Rod said: "It’s all about giving people access to clean water and decent loos. I’ve played to millions, but this felt different. This is about real change."

This week's episode also featured reactions to Squid Game, Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia, and Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Poop Cruise.

