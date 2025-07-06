Tracee Ellis Ross shares round of sun-soaked bikini photos from Italian vacation — see

Tracee Ellis Ross is enjoying herself a sun-soaked, "free" summer.

Over the weekend, the black-ish alum took to Instagram and revealed she was spending the Fourth of July holiday in Italy.

Sharing a glimpse into the getaway with fans, she first posted a selfie of her laying out in the sun, wearing a blue, red and white bandana around her head.

More sunny photos followed, including several of her in a black swimsuit that she accessorized with gold jewelry, plus plenty of snaps with friends.

She also shared photos of herself laying out in the sun in a blue swimsuit, as well as in an orange bikini that she paired with a blue button down and printed skirt.

"tempo libero … con gli amici," she wrote in her caption, which translates to: "free time ... with the friends."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Dream girl!" as others followed suit with: "The proper way to vacay," and: "Too fly!!!" as well as: "Absolutely beautiful," plus another fan also commented: "Beautiful scarf. Love your style."

It's unclear whether Tracee's family tagged along for this trip, however her mom Diana Ross recently shared that a vacation with all of her kids and grandkids was definitely in the works.

Speaking with People last month as she was named godmother of Royal Caribbean's newest Icon Class ship Star of the Seas, and sharing insight into what her family vacations are, she said: "Whenever we can vacation together, we usually go towards the ocean, we all like the sun," but that during Christmas, "we usually go to my home in Connecticut, or we may go skiing."

"Whenever I can find time or find a way that I can keep my family together on holidays, it's usually on the beach," she went on, before recalling a recent family trip to the Caribbean.

"I was surrounded by the joy of my adult children and grandkids splashing in the water and running around with each other on the sand," she gushed, and maintained: "These are picture-perfect moments."

Diana has eight grandchildren. Her firstborn Rhonda has been married to jazz musician Rodney Kendrick since 1997, and in 2009, they welcomed a son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. Chudney welcomed daughter Callaway Lane Ross-Faulkner with Joshua Faulkner in 2012, and in 2019, welcomed another daughter, Everlee Ernestine Ross-Faulkner. Ross shares Leiff, born in 2016, and Indigo, born the following year, with Kimberly Ryan, and Evan shares Jagger Snow, born in 2015, and son Ziggy Blu, born in 2020, with Ashlee Simpson, who is also a mom to son Bronx, born in 2008.