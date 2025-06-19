Serena Williams was glowing as she walked the red carpet at the Audemars Piguet event in collaboration with Vogue, joined by her two close friends Winnie Harlow and Victoria Monét.

The talented trio looked stunning as they posed together on the carpet, and later escaped to the bathroom to catch up with each other.

To see their stunning outfits, watch below...

WATCH: Serena Williams turns heads in figure-hugging dress on rare night out with A-list friends

Jaw-dropping looks

© Getty Images for Vogue The trio stunned on the red carpet

The tennis legend wore a figure-hugging leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS dress that featured long sleeves and a high neckline.

She added silver pointed heels to the look and wore her blonde tresses down in bombshell waves.

Her supermodel friend Winnie looked incredible in a printed latex dress with a flared hemline. She added black heels to complete the look and wore her red hair out in soft, teased waves like a '70s star.

© Getty Images for Vogue Serena donned a Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS dress for the event

Their Grammy-winning pal Victoria dazzled in a beige halter dress with matching stiletto heels and diamond jewelry. She wore her brunette tresses pulled back into a chic updo with a strand falling artfully down to frame her face.

Serena shared a video of the trio talking animatedly in the bathroom, with SWV's "Human Nature" playing over the top.

"When the girls night out finally makes it out the group chat!" she captioned the post.

Serena's fitness journey

© The FA via Getty Images The tennis player has been on a fitness journey

The mother of two has never looked better after embarking on a fitness journey following the birth of her youngest, Adira, in August 2023.

"I've been training a lot. I've been running. I'm training for a 5k, then I'm going to do a 10k and then I want to do a half-marathon," she told fans in a social media video. "So it's really paying off."

The 43-year-old added: "So keep going, if you're working out, you can do it too. If I can do it, you can do it, you're way better than me." Going into more depth in her caption, Serena wrote: "I have been on an intense weight loss journey, and working out like crazy."

"I wake up at five to get to the gym and it's finally starting to pay off," she continued. "Life is a journey [and] so is weight loss, not a destination. If you're on the same journey, I'm wishing you well."

A busy lifestyle

© Instagram She welcomed Adira in 2023

Despite retiring from tennis in 2022, Serena is as busy as ever running around after her daughters Olympia and Adira.

"As a mom, I'm actually way more active than what I was during tennis," she said on the Today show. "Obviously, [with] tennis, I was playing Wimbledons and stuff. But, as a mom, I'm gone all day."

As for her diet, the icon has been an on-and-off-again vegan for years, which she implemented for the first time after her sister Venus was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

© Getty The mom of two tries to maintain a vegan diet when she can

"I remember thinking, 'I can't bring all this bad food into the house,' so I changed my diet as well. I realized that I didn't feel weaker, I didn't feel like [my body] was missing something, and I actually had a lot of energy," she told Essence.

Serena shared an inspiring message to her fans during her fitness journey, encouraging them to love how powerful their bodies are.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect…I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."