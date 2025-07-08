Fiona Phillips' famous husband's sacrifice as presenter's condition worsens

Fiona Phillips' husband, Martin Frizell, has shared a moving update on his wife's condition as her battle with Alzheimer's disease develops.

Known for his work on Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women, Martin, 66, made the decision to leave his role as TV producer and editor last year.

He has since tended to the increasing needs of his wife, who first revealed she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2023.

Fiona, 64, is best known for her role as a TV presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Fiona's condition

As Fiona's condition develops, Martin shared that she needs "a lot of help", meaning he has to help her brush her teeth, wash her hair, dress properly and make her "feel as safe as possible".

© Leon Neal Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell share two sons together

The couple, who share two sons Nathaniel and Mackenzie, speak about the journey of Fiona's condition in her new memoir, Remember When: My Life with Alzheimer's.

The book's blurb reads: "With courage and determination, Fiona set out to chronicle what was happening to her in the hope that her book would help others.

© Getty The pair said "I do" in Las Vegas in 1997

"From the tiny first warning signs – the inability to concentrate and the 'brain fog' she wrote off as the menopause – to the gradual loss of her memories and her growing confusion, she reveals how the disease progresses and how she copes.

"She also shares her experiences with the NHS and the systems that may seem hard for patients and their families to navigate."

Caring for Fiona

Speaking to the Daily Mail about Fiona's illness, Martin admitted: "Being brutally honest, I wish Fiona had contracted cancer instead."

"'It's a shocking thing to say, but at least then she might have had a chance of a cure, and certainly would have had a treatment pathway and an array of support and care packages. But that's not there for Alzheimer's…"

© Shutterstock Fiona Phillips made her first public appearance in over a year in May 2025

Detailing the lack of help out there to cure the condition, Martin has been a consistent source of support for Fiona.

Concentrating on Fiona's care, Martin detailed how important it is for him to stay well for the wellbeing of both himself and his wife.

"As time has passed, I have come to understand that if I were to fall ill or worse, the whole house of cards would collapse," he said. "I have had to stay well for Fiona."