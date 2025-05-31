Amanda Holden’s true self exposed by BGT star – and it might surprise you

Amanda Holden has been part of Britain’s Got Talent since it began in 2007. Now, 2017 finalist Daliso Chaponda has revealed what she’s really like behind the scenes.

The 54-year-old has mentored several acts over the years. She gave her golden buzzer to Sydnie Christmas in 2023, who went on to win the series.

Daliso, a comedian who reached the final eight years ago, was also one of Amanda’s golden buzzer picks. In a new interview, he has spoken out about their off-screen relationship and how supportive she was.

Amanda’s lasting impression

Daliso explained that Amanda is the only judge he’s stayed in touch with.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: "Of all the judges, the only one I’ve stayed in touch with is Amanda, not like calling every week but we stay in touch online and I see her at big charity events."

He went on to describe her backstage behaviour as encouraging and friendly.

"Amanda was very encouraging, and she would often come and tell me what’s going on backstage," he added.

During the series, he didn’t speak to the judges until after the show. That changed once the cameras stopped rolling.

A mentor behind the curtain

Daliso described Amanda as a mentor during his time on the show.

He explained: "The person who gives you the buzzer will kind of mentor you and come chat to you and give you some good luck and then after the show at the after party is when you’ll speak to the others."

He said their connection extended beyond filming. The two have crossed paths at charity events and still keep in touch online.

What the other judges were like

Daliso also spoke about working with David Walliams. He said: "I spoke to him a bit and after the show I did a charity show for him so I think he kept me in mind."

David, who was removed from the judging panel in 2023, was positive throughout the process.

"Everything he said about me was encouraging," Daliso shared.

He also recalled a moment with Simon Cowell after the final. Daliso lost to pianist Tokio Myers in 2017 but remembered feeling disappointed.

"In my final I stumbled over a joke which I’ve done thousands of times," he admitted.

Simon’s unexpected advice

Daliso shared Simon’s words from the after party.

"I remember Simon saying a really interesting thing to me after the show. After the show at the after party he saw me looking a bit down and he was like, ‘You’re not happy because you didn’t win’."

Daliso admitted he was disappointed.

Simon replied: "Just wait until tomorrow and see what happens to your phone."

Daliso confirmed Simon was right.

"My phone was ringing off the hook," he said.

He added: "If you’re a finalist, if you’re fifth, third, second, seventh, you still have a career now because your phone will be ringing off the hook."

A future beyond the show

Daliso is still performing comedy across the UK and has a book on the way. He said the new project will reveal what life is really like as a stand-up comic.

He’s expected to share industry tips and some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Meanwhile, Amanda continues her long-standing role on Britain’s Got Talent. She’s the only original judge still on the panel.

The 2024 final airs on Saturday 31 May at 7pm on ITV1 and will also be available to stream on ITVX.