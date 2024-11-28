Fiona Phillips's family life details revealed during heartbreaking Alzheimer's battle

Fiona Phillips, the beloved television presenter, has been courageously navigating life with Alzheimer's disease, and her family has played a pivotal role in supporting her journey. The former GMTV star revealed her diagnosis last year, sparking an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike.

Her husband, Martin Frizell, has been by her side every step of the way, recently making a life-changing decision to prioritise his family during this challenging time.

Martin Frizell quits ITV's This Morning

© Getty Fiona Phillips with her husband Martin Frizell

Martin has just announced his decision to step down as editor of ITV's flagship programme This Morning, a position he has held for nearly a decade. The move allows him to dedicate more time to supporting Fiona as her condition progresses.

Martin revealed: "Next year I'm expecting my family priorities to change, so I need to free up time for them. I love my team at ITV and will miss them, and the thrill of live telly, but it's an always on, 24 hours a day, seven days a week commitment, and I won't be able to do both."

His decision reflects the couple's unwavering commitment to one another after nearly 30 years of marriage.

When was Fiona diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease?

© Getty Fiona speaking to Queen Elizabeth II at St James's Palace in 2014

Fiona first revealed her Alzheimer's diagnosis in July 2023, aged 62, explaining that she had actually been diagnosed a year earlier. Her announcement highlighted her involvement in trials for a revolutionary treatment aimed at finding a cure for the disease.

Having lost both her parents to Alzheimer's, Fiona spoke about the anger and heartbreak of facing the condition herself: "I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways.

She continued: "My poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us."

Fiona's diagnosis falls under the category of young-onset Alzheimer's, which develops before the age of 65. This rare form of dementia affects a smaller proportion of sufferers but often presents different challenges.

Life with Alzheimer's

© Getty Fiona attending the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in 2019

Despite her diagnosis, Fiona has remained open about her experiences, speaking candidly about the challenges of memory loss and the misconceptions surrounding Alzheimer's.

"There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves," Fiona explained. "But I'm still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin, and walking every day."

During an interview with The Mirror, the presenter outlined how "anxious" she was and how she was worried that "people would be staring or whispering about me or would just write me off as a batty old woman."

© Getty Fiona revealed her dementia diagnosis

The journalist also added that "there has been incredible kindness" shown, which is lovely to hear.

She continued: "And so many people have told me about how Alzheimer's has hit their families, as it has attacked mine, and somehow it just makes them feel a little bit less alone."

While she has maintained her independence, Fiona has also expressed gratitude for the support of her family, including her two sons, Nat and Mackenzie.

The couple's enduring love story

© Getty The pair said "I do" in Las Vegas in 1997

Fiona and Martin met while working together at GMTV, and their love story has stood the test of time. Married since 1997, the couple has faced many highs and lows together, including Fiona's public battle with Alzheimer's.

As Fiona revealed, the couple is still going for dinner together and walking every day, which shows their love and dedication to one another.

How have her children reacted to the news?

© Leon Neal Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell walking together in London

Their two sons, Nat and Mackenzie, have also shown their love and support in touching ways. Fiona shared how Mackenzie, still living at home, often steps in to help her, saying: "Don't worry about tidying up Mum, I'll do that, you rest."

Fiona added: "I guess that's his way of showing he cares. They are lovely boys." She continued: "The boys haven't said much about it, but they are very sweet."

Fiona's illustrious career

© ITV/Shutterstock GMTV Presenters John Stapleton, Lorraine Kelly, Fiona Phillips, Penny Smith, Eamonn Holmes and Anne Davies

Fiona is best known as one of the faces of GMTV Today, which she began co-hosting in 1997 alongside Eamonn Holmes. Over the years, she has also graced screens as a panellist on Loose Women, a guest anchor on Lorraine, and even a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

In addition to her TV work, Fiona has dabbled in radio, presenting shows on Smooth Radio and Radio 5 Live.

Looking ahead

© Getty Fiona shares two sons with her husband

Despite the challenges she faces, Fiona remains determined to live life to the fullest.

As she navigates this chapter with the unwavering support of Martin and their family, her story serves as an inspiration to others dealing with the impact of Alzheimer's.